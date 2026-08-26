Assam Man Steals Rs 50 Lakh From Family Locker, Parties With Girlfriend, Buys Her iPhone

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Assam for allegedly stealing cash and gold worth around Rs 50 lakh from his family’s locker in Jorhat and spending a large part of the money on his longtime girlfriend. Yash Dhanuka Agarwal allegedly broke open the locker in his father’s room on August 11, when the family was away. He later left for Ahmedabad, but police traced his cellphone to Gujarat before his father brought him back to Jorhat and handed him over to investigators.

Assam locker theft probe points to an alleged inside job involving friends

Reportedly, the theft came to light after the family reported that cash kept for business purposes and gold ornaments were missing. Since Yash was involved in the family business, police suspect he knew about the money kept at home. During the investigation, the Assam police, assisted by the cyber security cell, suspected that someone familiar with the house was behind the break-in.

Police named Yash’s friends Jitendra Somani and Rohit Prasad in the First Information Report. Investigators suspect the two helped plan the theft and dispose of the stolen gold. Both are currently on the run, while police continue efforts to trace them and recover the cash and valuables.

Assam accused says friends helped plan theft and find locksmith

As per reports, Yash was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, Jorhat Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Rishikesh Hazarika said. During his interaction with reporters, Yash admitted to the alleged plan and named his friends.

“We made the plan with Jitu Somani and Rohit Prasad. They suggested that I take the money… Jitu said they will guide me on how to do it. We took the help of a locksmith… We partied there was this girl also, Pubali. I spent Rs 5 lakh on her,” Yash Agarwal told reporters.

Assam investigation tracks alleged Rs 5 lakh spending on girlfriend

Yash also expressed regret over what happened, saying, “I am really sorry. Jitu Somani manipulated me.” Police are now examining how the stolen money was spent after the alleged theft and are trying to establish the full trail of the missing cash and gold.

Reports say that investigators suspect Yash spent part of the money on his girlfriend, Pubali Dutta. Police allege that he bought her an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, gave her cash and stayed with her for several days at hotels and resorts. Pubali has not been made an accused in the case but is likely to be questioned as part of the Assam investigation.

Assam police hunt for two absconding suspects as recovery efforts continue

The accused had travelled from Jorhat to Ahmedabad after the August 11 incident. His cellphone was traced there, following which his father travelled to Ahmedabad, brought him back and handed him to the police. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are now searching for Somani and Prasad, while also working to recover the stolen cash and gold. The Assam investigation remains underway.

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