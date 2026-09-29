Assam Rifles Jawan Killed During Morning Patrol Near Myanmar Border, 4 Others Injured: What Happened at 6.30 AM?

A patrol team of Assam Rifles was killed in a firing by suspected militants near the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. One soldier lost his life, while four others were wounded in the attack, sources stated. The attack took place at about 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah in Nampong Circle. The soldiers of the 21 Assam Rifles were on patrol duty in the area where fence construction is going on.

The Assam soldier who was killed was Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, who was 42 years old. Along with him, four other soldiers were injured in the firing and were rushed to the hospital. Details of their condition could not be determined.

What Happened in Changlang?

As per preliminary reports, gunmen belonging to suspected militants fired at the patrol party. This attack occurred near the strategically sensitive India-Myanmar border. Immediately after the attack, security agencies launched intensive operations in the area. Search teams were immediately sent to collect more information about the attack.

Initial reports suggest that cadres of NSCN (K-YA) could be behind the attack. However, there has been no official confirmation as yet. An official statement by the Assam Rifles is awaited.

Police Seek More Details After Attack

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said that he had received reports regarding this incident. He asked the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to collect information from the spot.

“We have received information about the incident that took place along the India-Myanmar border and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect information related to it,” the SP said.

Further details about the attack, including the sequence of events and the condition of the injured personnel, are awaited.

Why Changlang Border Area Is Sensitive

Changlang district shares a delicate part of the India-Myanmar border region. There have been incidents where insurgent movements have been observed in and around the international border region.

The latest attack took place during the ongoing construction of fencing along the border. Security agencies are being extra cautious following the occurrence of the attack.