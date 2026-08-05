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Home > Regionals News > Assaulted, Blackmailed, Held Captive: How Nagpur Police Rescued Class 12 Girl From Instagram Friend

Assaulted, Blackmailed, Held Captive: How Nagpur Police Rescued Class 12 Girl From Instagram Friend

Nagpur Police traced a missing Class 12 girl held captive in Dighori using Instagram digital footprints.

(Representative photo)
(Representative photo)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-05 22:31 IST

In a shocking incident, a Class 12 student was allegedly sexually assaulted, tortured, and held captive for over 24 hours at a rented apartment in South Nagpur’s Dighori area. According to the police, the suspect identified as 20-year-old Nirbhay Pakhare assaulted the victim before she was rescued in a late-night police raid. The accused was subsequently produced before a local court and remanded in police custody for two days. 

Girl was Raped, held Captive For 24 Hours   

According to investigators, Pakhare connected with the victim in May last year using a fake Instagram profile under the pseudonym “Akash Mehra”. After gaining her trust, he obtained explicit photographs of her, which he later used to blackmail her into meeting him in person.  Police revealed that Pakhare, who originally hails from Thane, rented the Dighori apartment specifically to abuse the victim during his visits to Nagpur. Although he had previously assaulted her at a hotel and let her go, he brought her to the apartment on Sunday morning and refused to release her. When the girl failed to return home, her family lodged a missing person complaint at the Hudkeshwar police station.  

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How the Police Traced and Rescued the Girl

Investigators achieved a breakthrough by analyzing the girl’s Instagram chats and digital footprints. This led them to Pakhare’s family home in Thane. Working in coordination with Thane authorities, police had Pakhare’s mother call his phone. When he answered, officers narrowed down his location.  During her captivity, the suspect forced the girl to call her parents to falsely assure them she was safe, providing another critical lead. Police then tracked an online food delivery driver heading to the rented flat and discreetly followed him to the building before launching a late-night raid.  Upon entering the room, police found the girl stripped and tied to a bed by her hands and legs, with multiple injury marks on her body. Pakhare was standing nearby holding a leather belt, and a knife was recovered next to the bed. Over the course of her 24-hour ordeal, the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted, and the abuse was filmed. She was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment.  

Investigation Underway

Pakhare remains in police custody for two days as a thorough forensic investigation is conducted with assistance from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory. Police have seized electronic devices recovered from the crime scene, including mobile phones, for examination. Officers stated that DNA samples, fingerprints, and digital evidence will play a crucial role in building a strong legal case.   

Also Read: Explained: Why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Issued An Apology To India

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Assaulted, Blackmailed, Held Captive: How Nagpur Police Rescued Class 12 Girl From Instagram Friend
Tags: Dighori police raidhome-hero-pos-6how Nagpur police traced missing girlInstagram predator NagpurNagpur cyber cell trackingNagpur Police rescue operation

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Assaulted, Blackmailed, Held Captive: How Nagpur Police Rescued Class 12 Girl From Instagram Friend
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