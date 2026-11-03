Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Visits Woman Over Illicit Love Affair, Opens Fire After Villagers Surrounds Him In Madhubani- 1 Killed, 3 Injured; What Happened?

A police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire on villagers after being surrounded and locked inside a house in Bihar’s Madhubani district, killing one person and injuring three others. The incident took place in Balirajgarh village on Monday night after the officer allegedly entered a house under suspicious circumstances. According to reports, a woman noticed the ASI inside the room, locked the door from outside and raised an alarm, following which several villagers gathered at the spot. Realising that he had been surrounded, the officer allegedly pulled out his service revolver and fired repeatedly through a window. The accused officer is currently absconding, while police have formed special teams to arrest him.

ASI Allegedly Opens Fire After Villagers Surround House

According to reports, the accused ASI was posted at a police picket near the Balirajgarh excavation site and frequently visited the village. He allegedly had an illicit relationship with a woman in the area. On Monday night, the officer reportedly entered a house in Balirajgarh village. A woman noticed his presence and locked the room from outside before raising an alarm. As villagers gathered and surrounded the house, the ASI allegedly began firing through a window using his service revolver. Eyewitnesses claimed that he fired multiple rounds, hitting four people. The deceased sustained bullet injuries to his chest and thigh and died at the spot. The incident triggered tension in the village.

Three Injured Hospitalised, Police Launch Search for ASI

The three injured victims have been identified as Phulo Devi (40), Vijendra Yadav (45) and Dhanik Lal Yadav. All three were shifted to Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the accused ASI fled from the scene and remains absconding. Madhubani Superintendent of Police said that two special police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused officer. The SP also stated that the ASI would be suspended and a murder case registered against him. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events that led to the firing and the officer’s alleged involvement with the woman. Further details are awaited as the search for the absconding officer continues.

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