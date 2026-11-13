At Least 20 Feared Dead in Assam’s Kaziranga After Container Truck Smashes Into Mini-Bus Carrying Students, Rescue Teams Race Against Time

A horrific road accident took place in Assam’s Kaziranga, where a container collided with a mini-bus carrying several passengers. In this accident, at least 20 people are feared dead. The rescue work is still going on at the accident site, and the death toll could also rise. The impact of the accident was so severe that the vehicle was left badly mangled. There are several passengers still feared trapped inside the wreckage.

Assam Mini-Bus Accident: Rescue Teams Pull Bodies From Wreckage

Soon after the accident, local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were initially taken to Kohora Model Hospital for treatment. However, those who suffered critical injuries were later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Rescue workers are still retrieving bodies from the damaged minibus. The exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed so far.

Police Fear Death Toll Could Rise in Kaziranga Accident

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said preliminary reports indicated that at least 20 people had died in the accident. He also warned that the toll could increase as rescue teams continued their work.

“We have got a preliminary report that at least 20 people feared dead in the accident. We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise,” Deka said.

He added that authorities were yet to establish the exact number of passengers travelling in the mini-bus.

Overspeeding Suspected Behind Assam Road Accident

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, reached the accident site and supervised the rescue and relief operations. According to SSP Deka, the mini-bus was allegedly moving at high speed and had violated restrictions imposed near the park.

“The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck,” he added. The exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established. The rescue operation remains underway.