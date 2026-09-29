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Home > Regionals News > Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?

Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?

Prayagraj PDA carried out a major demolition drive against an alleged illegal gaushala linked to Zaid Khalid, amid police security and local opposition.

Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 13:36 IST

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has continued its crackdown on illegal construction and plotting in the city. On Monday, the authority demolished an alleged illegal gaushala linked to Zaid Khalid in the Mariyadih area.

Khalid has been described in local reports as the son-in-law of Abid Pradhan, who was considered close to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. The latest action was carried out in the Kachar area under the Puramufti police station. The demolition was conducted using bulldozers and heavy police deployment. PAC personnel were also present at the site to maintain law and order.

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Illegal Construction Spread Across 3,000 Sq Metres

According to PDA officials, the dairy and gaushala had been constructed over nearly 3,000 square metres. The authority said the layout plan had not been approved before the construction. The site was also located in the Kachar area, which officials said falls within restrictions related to the Ganga’s high flood level. PDA’s action reportedly began around 1:30 pm. A JCB was brought in to demolish the structure.

The authority has been stepping up action against unauthorised construction in Prayagraj. Its official website also advises people to obtain prior approval before carrying out construction and to verify approved layouts before buying or selling property.

Demolition Briefly Halted Due To Opposition

The demolition did not continue without resistance. According to the report, some people at the spot opposed the action. This briefly disrupted the operation. However, the demolition resumed under police and PAC security. The illegal dairy was eventually brought down by late night.

The latest action comes amid wider enforcement against illegal construction and land-related violations in Prayagraj. In February 2026, district authorities had also identified several people, including Zaid Khalid, in a list of alleged land mafias.

What Happened To The Cows And Buffaloes?

The presence of animals in the building was also a cause for worry in relation to the demolition process. There were an estimated number of 40 cattle and buffaloes inside the gaushala. Their protection became paramount; thus, a team from the Municipal Corporation went to the location during the demolition process.

After the demolition process was completed, the animals were taken under municipal protection. This is just one part of the PDA’s ongoing process to curb any construction done without the necessary authorisation.

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Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?
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Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?

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Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?

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Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?
Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?
Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?
Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?
Atiq Ahmed Aide’s Relative’s Illegal Gaushala Demolished: What Was Found On Zaid’s 3,000-Sq-Ft Property?

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