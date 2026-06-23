ATM Cash Van Driver Flees With Rs 17 Lakh In Hyderabad, Massive Police Hunt Underway

A robbery took place in a high-stakes crime of Rs 17 lakh in a cash replenishment van which falls under the police station of IS Sadan, Hyderabad, leading to an extensive search carried out by the police team. It seems that the accused person carefully planned for his robbery and then absconded with the stolen money from the cash box of the ATM service van.

As per reports, the robbery took place on the heavily used Rein Bazaar–Santosh Nagar main road and immediately came to the notice of the concerned law enforcement agencies. As per the initial findings, the accused had the task of delivering cash for ATM replenishment when he took away the cash. The police suspected the robbery did not happen spontaneously and was planned in advance.





Hyderabad ATM cash van theft sparks manhunt as police examine CCTV footage

In light of this incident, the authorities of the IS Sadan Police Station have filed a case and started investigations. Several teams have been constituted to locate the accused and retrieve the stolen amount. Additionally, the authorities are also going through the CCTV camera footage recorded in the areas of Rein Bazaar and Santosh Nagar to trace the movements of the driver.

The focus of investigators is on determining the precise chronology of events that occurred during the theft and checking whether any other person assisted in the process. Any such possibility cannot be denied at the moment, as authorities are examining all the evidence available.

Hyderabad ATM Cash Van Theft Cases Reflect Security Problems with Cash Transport Services

In Hyderabad in February 2026, an ATM van driver was accused of making off with nearly ₹56 lakh while guards were refilling the ATM with cash. He was later arrested by the police and most of the money was recovered.

In Mumbai in 2023, a driver of an ATM cash refill vehicle reportedly absconded with ₹22.40 lakh by leaving the van while other employees were busy refilling an ATM machine. In the recent ATM cash van robbery incident from Hyderabad, it is expected that CCTV footage and police teams would help in apprehending the absconder.

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