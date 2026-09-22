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Home > Regionals News > Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers

Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers

The victim, Brahmanand, was rushed to hospital but was declared dead. Police have launched an investigation.

The attackers allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes before assaulting him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. (Source:Screengrab)
The attackers allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes before assaulting him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 23:41 IST

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar, a 35-year-old wrestler was allegedly beaten to death by a group of attackers near his home. The victim, identified as Brahmanand, was reportedly attacked after the accused threw chilli powder into his eyes, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle.

Wrestler Attacked Near His Home

According to reports, Brahmanand, son of Dayaram and a resident of Bhagthan Gosaipur village, was a wrestler and had also won the district Kesari championship. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening when Brahmanand was riding his motorcycle towards Githni to buy bran. According to his family, around eight to 10 people surrounded him at a spot nearly 100 metres from his home. The attackers allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes, following which he fell from his motorcycle. They then allegedly attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

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Family Takes Him To Hospital

After learning about the attack, Brahmanand’s family members rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead. The accused reportedly fled the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and the identities of those allegedly involved.

Family, Villagers Block Khalilabad Bypass

Following Brahmanand’s death, his family members and villagers took his body to the Khalilabad bypass and placed it on the road, blocking traffic. The protestors demanded action against those responsible for the wrestler’s death. After receiving information about the road blockade, ASP Sushil Kumar Singh reached the spot with a police team. Officials spoke to the family and villagers and assured them that action would be taken against the accused.
Also Read: Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

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Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers
Tags: Brahmanand wrestler deathhome-hero-pos-2Sant Kabir Nagar crimeSant Kabir Nagar wrestler murderUP wrestler killedUP wrestler murder caseUttar Pradesh crime newswrestler beaten to death

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Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers

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Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers

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Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers
Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers
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