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Home > Regionals News > Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?

Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?

Agra woman Rizwana and her lover Sabir allegedly kidnapped her four-year-old nephew and abandoned him in a jungle to elope. Police rescued the child within 14 hours using CCTV footage.

Agra Aunt, Lover Kidnap 4-Year-Old Nephew To Elope (Image: X)
Agra Aunt, Lover Kidnap 4-Year-Old Nephew To Elope (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 11:04 IST

A four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by his aunt and her lover in Agra and abandoned in a jungle so the couple could run away together. The child, known as Kalu, was taken from outside his home in the Rahul Nagar area of Jagdishpura (Bodla) on October 15. Police traced the accused using CCTV footage and rescued the boy from the jungles of Malpura within 14 hours. Both the aunt, Rizwana, and her lover, Sabir, were taken into custody.

Agra kidnapping case linked to aunt’s plan to elope with lover

Rizwana had been looking after her brother-in-law’s two sons for around two years after he left his family. His wife was left to raise the children, and Rizwana, who had no children of her own, took responsibility for them. However, she later fell in love with Sabir, a local labourer.

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The couple allegedly wanted to marry and settle in another city, but Rizwana told Sabir that caring for the children was an obstacle. Police suspect Sabir then planned to remove that responsibility by abducting the younger boy and leaving him in the jungle.

Agra police track suspect through CCTV footage

On October 15, Sabir allegedly took Kalu while he was playing outside his house and abandoned him in the Malpura jungle. To conceal her alleged role, Rizwana reportedly went to the local police station and filed a missing-person complaint, claiming the child had been snatched in broad daylight.

Agra Police formed teams to search for the child and examined CCTV footage from the area. Investigators identified Sabir calling the boy over, which helped them trace him. Sabir was apprehended within 14 hours and allegedly confessed to the plot during questioning.

Agra child rescued safely after accused leads police to jungle

Police said Sabir directed them to the location where he had left the child. Kalu was recovered safely, bringing the search operation to an end. Both Rizwana and Sabir were taken into police custody as the investigation continued.

The case centres on the alleged kidnapping of a young child by people within his own family circle, with police suspecting that the plan was meant to clear the way for the couple to elope.

Also Read: Husband Opposes Wife’s Relationship With Another Man, She Her Lover Along With Two Men Murder Him In Pratapgarh – What All Happened?    

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Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?
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Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?

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Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?
Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?
Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?
Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?
Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?

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