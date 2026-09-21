Auto Driver Killed Over Just Rs 10 Change On Hyderabad Road, Wife And Son Witness Horror: Here’s What Happened

A dispute over just Rs 10 allegedly ended in the death of an auto driver in Hyderabad’s Vattapalli on Saturday evening, September 20. The incident took place in the Rajendranagar police station area. According to allegations, an argument over change for an auto fare soon turned violent.

The victim was allegedly attacked by a group of men on the road. His wife and children were reportedly present when the assault took place. Police reached the spot after the incident and registered a case. An investigation is underway.

How The Argument Escalated Into A Murder

AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammad Mubeen described the dispute as a minor issue that quickly turned violent.

“The fight started over a minor issue of change which later turned violent,” Mubeen said.

According to the MLA, the passenger had given a Rs 200 note for a Rs 10 fare. An argument then broke out between the passenger and the auto driver. Mubeen alleged that a man identified as Azim misbehaved with the driver before calling his friends to the spot.

“The fight was only about 10 rupees change. The accused had given a 200 rupee note for the 10 rupee fare, and then a man named Azim misbehaved with the auto driver and then called his friends and beat him to death in the middle of the road, in front of his wife and children,” he said. Mubeen also claimed that Azim identifies himself as a news reporter.

MLA Makes Serious Allegations Against Accused

Mubeen further alleged that some of the accused have a history of trouble in the area.

“The accused are known troublemakers in the area,” he said.

He claimed that Azim, Shoaib and their associates are history-sheeters and have allegedly been involved in incidents of hooliganism in Vattapalli.

“This is the second murder on the same road in a month,” Mubeen alleged. He also urged senior police officials to take strict action and increase patrolling in the area.

Rajendranagar Police Begin Probe

Police have registered a case following the incident. Officers are working to establish the exact sequence of events and identify those involved. A Rajendranagar police officer said, “We have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing. We are awaiting further information regarding the identification and arrest of the accused.”

The investigation is continuing. Further details about arrests and the circumstances surrounding the auto driver’s death are awaited.