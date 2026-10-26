LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

A young man was found dead at his neighbour’s house in Moradabad’s Samathal village after going missing on Sunday evening. His family alleges murder by strangulation, while the absence of the neighbour’s family has raised questions.

Young man found dead at neighbour’s house after going missing (Photo: Unsplash)
Young man found dead at neighbour’s house after going missing (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 10:17 IST

A young man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his neighbour’s house in Samathal village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The victim, identified as Ayan, had gone missing on Sunday evening. His body was recovered around 1:45 am from the house of his neighbour, Rish, in the Pakbara area. Ayan’s family has alleged that he was strangled to death over a love affair. The police have taken his body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Ayan Went Missing After Leaving Home on Sunday

Ayan’s family originally belongs to the Didauli area of Amroha district. They have been living in Samathal village, under Pakbara police station limits, for the past four years. Ayan worked at a salon in Kerala and had returned home on leave. According to his family members, he suddenly went missing around 5 pm on Sunday.

You Might Be Interested In

When he failed to return for a long time, his relatives grew worried. They began searching for him in nearby areas but could not find him.

Body Found Inside Neighbour’s House at Night

As the search continued, the police were informed about the incident. Officers reached the area and began looking for the missing young man. During the search, Ayan’s body was found inside the house of his neighbour, Rish, at around 1:45 am. The discovery raised concerns among his relatives, who suspect foul play.

Family Alleges Strangulation, Neighbour’s Family Missing

Ayan’s relatives have alleged that he was strangled to death. They suspect that a love affair may have been linked to the incident. Another detail that has drawn attention is that Rish’s family members were reportedly missing from the house when Ayan’s body was discovered.

Their absence has raised questions about the circumstances of the death. However, the allegations have not yet been established, and further details about the case are awaited. The police have sent Ayan’s body for a post-mortem examination. The findings are expected to help establish the cause of death. Further details about the investigation are awaited.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair
Tags: Ayan Death Casebreaking-newscrime newsLove Affair AngleMoradabadMurder casePakbaraup newsUttar Pradesh Police

RELATED News

Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?

Watch Video: 343 Voter ID Cards Of Indore City Found In Narmada River In Maheshwar; ‘2016’ Date On Digital Cards Sparks ‘Vote Theft’ Controversy, Police Launch Probe

Murder Accused Lay On Funeral Bier, Cremated Goat In His Place, Got Case Closed; How Mau Police Caught Him Alive After 18 Months?

Watch Video: Policemen Abused Inside A Police Station in Lucknow, Viral Clip Shows Men Misbehaving And Pushing Cops – What Happened?

Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?

LATEST NEWS

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth Beats 2.0 Record As Film Crosses Rs 710 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film

Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

Ishan Kishan Injury Update: Will Team India Play In Keeper-Batter In New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I?

WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Controversially Dismissed For 199 In NZ-A vs IND-A 1st Unofficial Test

Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

Most Test Runs in a Calendar Year: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Meet Indian Batters With Most Test Runs in a Calendar Year

Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year: From Sachin Tendulkar to Shubman Gill, Meet Indian Batters With Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year

WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI

WATCH: Pakistan Win Thriller Contest by One Wicket as Shadab Khan Shines With Unbeaten Ton | PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti Tons Help India Edge Zimbabwe as Smriti Mandhana Earns First Series Win

Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair
Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair
Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair
Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair
Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

QUICK LINKS