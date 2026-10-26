Ayan Was Home on Leave From Kerala When He Suddenly Disappeared. Hours Later, His Body Was Found at His Neighbour’s House as Family Suspects Love Affair

A young man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his neighbour’s house in Samathal village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The victim, identified as Ayan, had gone missing on Sunday evening. His body was recovered around 1:45 am from the house of his neighbour, Rish, in the Pakbara area. Ayan’s family has alleged that he was strangled to death over a love affair. The police have taken his body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Ayan Went Missing After Leaving Home on Sunday

Ayan’s family originally belongs to the Didauli area of Amroha district. They have been living in Samathal village, under Pakbara police station limits, for the past four years. Ayan worked at a salon in Kerala and had returned home on leave. According to his family members, he suddenly went missing around 5 pm on Sunday.

When he failed to return for a long time, his relatives grew worried. They began searching for him in nearby areas but could not find him.

Body Found Inside Neighbour’s House at Night

As the search continued, the police were informed about the incident. Officers reached the area and began looking for the missing young man. During the search, Ayan’s body was found inside the house of his neighbour, Rish, at around 1:45 am. The discovery raised concerns among his relatives, who suspect foul play.

Family Alleges Strangulation, Neighbour’s Family Missing

Ayan’s relatives have alleged that he was strangled to death. They suspect that a love affair may have been linked to the incident. Another detail that has drawn attention is that Rish’s family members were reportedly missing from the house when Ayan’s body was discovered.

Their absence has raised questions about the circumstances of the death. However, the allegations have not yet been established, and further details about the case are awaited. The police have sent Ayan’s body for a post-mortem examination. The findings are expected to help establish the cause of death. Further details about the investigation are awaited.