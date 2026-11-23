Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is yet again in legal trouble. Days after being released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on November 18, Rampur Police have now issued him a notice in connection with a nearly 20-year-old land dispute case dating back to 2006.

A police team visited former up Minister’s residence with a notice and waited for around 20 minutes for him to appear. However, after he failed to come out, the notice was reportedly handed over to his lawyer.

The case relates to the removal of an alleged encroachment from a piece of land near Tooti Wale Mazar in the Ganj police station area of Rampur. A complaint was filed by one Afser Khan, a resident of Mohalla Sarai Saadat Yaar Khan, who alleged that the land belonged to Afser Ali and that the administration had removed the encroachment without issuing a prior notice.

The complaint had alleged that the action was carried out at the behest of Azam Khan. Based on the complaint, a case was registered in 2007 against Khan and the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nalin Singh Awasthi. However, both the complainant, Afser Khan, and the then SDM, Nalin Singh Awasthi, have since died.

Inspector Pawan Kumar Sharma was assigned the investigation into the case. The case is currently being pursued by one Zulfiqar.

According to reports, a police team led by Patwai Station House Officer Pawan Sharma visited Khan’s residence to serve the notice. After waiting for approximately 20 minutes, the team handed it over to his lawyer and returned. The latest development comes just days after Azam Khan’s release from Dasna jail in UP.

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