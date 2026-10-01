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Home > Regionals News > Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

A viral video from Gwalior's Ramaji Hill allegedly shows Bikki Baba performing exorcism rituals, drinking liquor and claiming to cure serious illnesses through faith healing.

Gwalior Baba Viral Video Shows Alleged Exorcism Rituals At Hill (Image: X)
Gwalior Baba Viral Video Shows Alleged Exorcism Rituals At Hill (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 13:11 IST

A viral video from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has brought attention to an alleged superstition-based healing practice taking place every Saturday at Ramaji’s Hill. The material claims that a gathering, described as the court of Jai Baba Veer Bulaki, attracts thousands of people from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It further alleges that people are promised cures for serious illnesses, including cancer, kidney failure and liver damage, while women seeking help for illnesses or mental health problems are subjected to alleged exorcism rituals.

According to reports, the gathering has been taking place for around 18 months. The central figure, referred to as Bikki Baba, is shown in the viral visuals wearing pants and a vest. The material alleges that he drinks foreign liquor during the gathering and claims to cure diseases and remove ghosts.

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Gwalior viral video shows alleged rituals involving women

One of the videos shows a frightened woman approaching the alleged Baba during the gathering. The material claims that he repeatedly kisses her hand in front of the camera before saying that a demon inside her had consumed her. The incident has raised questions about the treatment of women who come to the gathering seeking help.

“One lady explains her experience in the video by saying ‘I was really disturbed for many days. During nighttime sleep, I used to have nightmares such as sexual harassment and rape. The ghosts used to harass me. When I told my husband about it, he did not believe me at first, but then he started to believe me too. But ever since I came to this court, Baba has exorcised the ghost from me and I am feeling better.'”

Gwalior gathering allegedly claims cures for serious diseases

The gathering begins with Bikki Baba holding a bottle of foreign liquor instead of Ganga water or prasad. He allegedly drinks from it and later makes loud sounds while claiming to be possessed. Reportedly, the claims also say that a hookah is kept near him during the gathering.

The alleged practices are not limited to claims about ghosts. Bikki Baba is also said to claim that his court can cure serious conditions such as cancer, kidney failure and liver damage. He allegedly tells devotees that work which could not be done at the courts of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, Mehandipur Balaji or Javre Sharif can be done at his gathering.

Gwalior superstition claims draw medical and legal questions

The woman’s reported experiences while sleeping have been described in the material as potentially linked to hallucination or mental health conditions that may require medical or psychiatric attention. However, the gathering allegedly presents such experiences as the work of ghosts and spirits.

The material claims that the so-called court attracts large crowds every week, with many people arriving because of illnesses or mental health problems. It also alleges that the gathering has continued for 18 months despite concerns over the practices taking place there.

Gwalior Ramaji Hill gathering continues amid scrutiny

The viral visuals have now put the alleged activities at Ramaji’s Hill under scrutiny. The claims raise questions about superstition, medical treatment and the protection of women at such gatherings.

The material describes the incident as a challenge to both medical science and the law, while alleging that the practice has continued openly in Gwalior for around 18 months.

Also Read: Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre    

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Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?
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Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

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Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?
Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?
Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?
Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?
Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

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