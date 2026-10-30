Baby In Arms, Husband By Her Side, Bagpat Woman Arrives At Mass Wedding To Marry Her Brother-In-Law, Sparks Drama

During the scrutiny of applications for a government mass marriage scheme, a woman told officials she wanted to marry her husband’s younger brother, and offered a divorce note written on plain paper as proof.

An Unusual Application

Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh recently held a mass wedding under the Chief Minister Samuhik Vivah Yojana, a scheme in which the government arranges the weddings of many couples together. The district received 220 online applications. Of these, 149 couples were found eligible, and their weddings were held on October 25.

Not every application made it through. A few were cancelled during verification, and it was in checking these that officials came across a case they had not expected.

The Woman, Her Child And Her Husband

A woman arrived to meet the officials with a child in her arms. Her husband was with her. She wanted to marry her devar, her husband’s younger brother, under the scheme.

Officials asked the woman for the legal documents of her divorce. Her answer was blunt. According to the account, she said the man beside her was her husband, that she did not like him, and that she wanted to marry her brother in law.

The Husband Agrees

What happened next surprised the officials further. The husband, who had come along, backed her up. According to the report, he told them that she was telling the truth, that she did not like him but liked his younger brother, and that village elders had arranged their divorce a few days earlier.

Both of them presented the divorce on a plain sheet of paper, a note recording the decision of the panchayat. The note was written on plain paper and carried no court order.

Why Officials Said No

The official who was examining the application refused to accept it. A divorce, the official said, is valid only if it has been obtained legally. A panchayat’s decision, written on plain paper, does not count.

District Social Welfare Officer Neelam Singh Chauhan said four or five applications had been cancelled because legal divorce papers were not attached. One of those was a woman who wanted to marry her brother-in-law without having legally divorced her husband, which is this case.

What Is Not Clear

Several things are not known. The names of the people involved, and their village, have not been given. It is not clear whether the woman applied alone or with her brother-in-law, or how old they are. There is also no word on whether the family plans to challenge the decision, approach a court for a legal divorce or marry privately.

What Happens Next

For now, the application stands cancelled, and the woman cannot marry under the scheme without valid divorce papers. The couple would first need a legal divorce from a court before any new marriage. The case may also lead to questions over how panchayats settle family matters, and whether applicants to the scheme need closer checks. For the officials, it is a reminder that verification has to catch cases like this before the ceremony, not after.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law