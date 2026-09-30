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Home > Regionals News > Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain

Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain

A one-month-old baby was allegedly sold for Rs 1.20 lakh in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before being passed through several people and taken to Hyderabad, with seven people arrested in the suspected trafficking case.

One-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh In Maharashtra (Images: X)
One-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh In Maharashtra (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 11:43 IST

A one-month-old baby was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 1.20 lakh in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, after which the infant was passed through several people and allegedly sold four times before reaching Hyderabad, police said. The investigation has led to the arrest of seven people and uncovered a suspected inter-state baby trafficking network. The case came to light in the Mukundwadi area, where the parents allegedly handed over their infant to a middlewoman for money.

Maharashtra police trace infant’s alleged four-sale chain

As per reports, police said the first alleged transaction involved the baby’s parents and Seema Reshwal. The couple allegedly received Rs 1.20 lakh for the infant and then used the money to buy two expensive mobile phones and a gold chain. Police are seizing these items as part of the investigation.

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Reshwal allegedly sold the baby to Sangeeta Awhad, a resident of Padegaon, for Rs 2.70 lakh. Awhad then took the infant to Nanded, where she allegedly handed him to Suresh Guntuka, whom police have described as a bogus doctor. Guntuka allegedly paid Rs 3.50 lakh for the child.

Maharashtra probe follows baby from Nanded to Hyderabad

Reports say that the investigation found that the alleged transfer did not end with Guntuka. In the fourth stage of the chain, he allegedly handed the baby to his relative Uma Khatkam, who lives in Hyderabad. Police said the transaction was for the same amount of Rs 3.50 lakh.

This sequence has led Maharashtra investigators to examine the alleged movement of the infant across state borders. Police are questioning the arrested accused to establish the complete chain of transactions and understand the role played by each person involved.

Maharashtra case sees seven arrests as police check wider network

According to reports, seven people have been arrested in the case, including the baby’s parents and people allegedly involved in the successive transactions. The accused named in the investigation include Reshwal, Awhad and Guntuka.

Police are also examining whether those arrested may have been involved in other cases involving the illegal sale or transfer of infants. Investigators are working to trace the baby and safely recover him from Hyderabad.

Maharashtra investigation continues into alleged infant trafficking

Reportedly, the case is being investigated as a suspected inter-state baby trafficking operation. Police are continuing their probe to determine how the infant was moved between the different accused and whether there were other people involved in the alleged network.

The investigation remains underway, and police are yet to establish the complete extent of the alleged trafficking chain.

Also Read: Daughter Keeps Dead Father’s Body Preserved: Mumbai Man Who Died Of Heart Attack In 2022 Found In Daycare    

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Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain
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Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain
Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain
Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain
Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain
Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain

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