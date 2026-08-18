‘Bad Food, Shortage Of Beds…” 34 Girls Jumped Out Of Hostel Windows At Night In Mp’s Dhar, Walked To Police Station

At least 34 female students from the Mata Shabari Residential Girls Education Complex left their hostel at around 10 pm and walked nearly 10 km towards the Kukshi police station to raise concerns over their living conditions. The students alleged overcrowding, poor-quality food and inadequate facilities at the hostel.

Hostel Overcrowded, Students Raise Concerns

According to the students, the residential complex has accommodation for only around 50 beds, while nearly 140 students are currently staying there. They said the shortage of space and basic facilities has made their living conditions difficult. The students also raised concerns about the quality of food being served at the hostel and alleged that several basic facilities were inadequate.

Student Falls Ill During Walk

While the students were walking towards Kukshi, one of them reportedly fell ill. She was shifted to Kailash Hospital in Kukshi, where she received medical treatment.

Officials Listen to Grievances

Officials met the students and listened to their grievances regarding the hostel’s facilities and living conditions. They assured the students that their concerns would be looked into and that necessary help would be provided. The incident has brought attention to the accommodation and basic facility issues faced by students living at the residential complex.

JAYS Leader Warns of Student Protest

JAYS leader Ravi Raj Baghel has warned officials to look into the matter, stating that a protest will be organized with the students if hostel arrangements are not improved. In response, officials assured that instructions would be issued to the warden not to exert undue pressure on the students.

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