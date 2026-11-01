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Home > Regionals News > Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

Char Dham helicopter services in Uttarakhand could be disrupted from November 2 after operators threatened to suspend flights over the DGCA's new two-pilot rule, introduced following a fatal Badrinath helicopter crash.

Helicopter Carrying Badrinath Pilgrims Crashes Near Joshimath Amid Bad Weather
Helicopter Carrying Badrinath Pilgrims Crashes Near Joshimath Amid Bad Weather

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 17:43 IST

Helicopter services for the Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand could face a major disruption from November 2. Operators have proposed suspending charter flights over a new safety directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The dispute comes just days after a helicopter crashed near Badrinath, killing all six people on board. The accident has also triggered fresh concerns over helicopter safety in the Himalayan region.

Badrinath Helicopter Crash Triggers New DGCA Safety Rule

The latest controversy emerged after a fatal helicopter crash that took place shortly after take-off from Badrinath on October 30. In this accident, six people lost their lives, including the pilot and five passengers. After the crash, the DGCA issued a safety direction to all the helicopter operators on the Char Dham routes to deploy two pilots on every sortie from November 2. This initiative was undertaken to ensure flight safety during helicopter operations in the challenging Himalayan terrain. 

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Why Helicopter Operators Are Opposing the Two-Pilot Rule

However, operators have raised objections to the new directive. They argue that deploying two pilots on every charter flight would sharply increase their operating costs. In a joint representation submitted to DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav on October 31, operators expressed their “serious concerns and reservations” over the decision.

“The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments,” the representation stated.

They also said that any additional safety measures should be “practical, proportionate, commercially sustainable and developed in consultation with the operating stakeholders.”

Char Dham Helicopter Operators Propose November 2 Shutdown

Taking a firm stand, the operators have proposed suspending their charter services from November 2 until the issue is reviewed.

“All participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from Nov 2, 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators,” their representation stated. They warned that continuing operations under the new framework would create “unsustainable financial and operational commitments.”

Operators Seek Urgent Talks With DGCA and UCADA

Amid the shutdown, the operators have urged the DGCA and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to reconsider the decision and find alternative arrangements to ensure more aviation safety.

“We remain committed to aviation safety, regulatory compliance and the continued development of helicopter services in Uttarakhand,” the operators said. With the November 2 deadline approaching, the outcome of discussions between the authorities and operators will determine whether Char Dham helicopter services continue or face a temporary shutdown.

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Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services
Tags: Badrinath CrashChar DhamdgcaFlight SafetyHelicopter NewsHelicopter Shutdownhome-hero-pos-2uttarakhandYatra Update

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Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

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Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

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Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services
Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services
Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services
Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services
Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

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