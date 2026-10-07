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Home > Regionals News > Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe

Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe

A forensic report found that accused Raju Jatav was not the biological father of the foetus, while the 16-year-old minor later denied the rape allegation during her testimony before the trial court.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 18:04 IST

The alleged sexual assault case involving a 16-year-old girl at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh has taken a fresh turn after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a new investigation. The development comes after a forensic report found that the accused was not the biological father of the foetus, while the minor later did not support the rape allegation against him during her testimony before the trial court. The case has raised fresh questions over the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy and the identity of the biological father.

Minor Had Alleged Rape at Bageshwar Dham

According to the prosecution’s case recorded in the High Court order, the minor had alleged that accused Raju Jatav forcibly raped her at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur. During the investigation, she underwent a medical examination and was found to be around two months pregnant. Her pregnancy was subsequently terminated, following which the foetus and placenta were preserved for forensic examination.

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DNA Report Rules Out Accused as Biological Father

Blood samples of Jatav and the minor, along with samples from the foetus and placenta tissue, were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Sagar. The forensic report concluded that Jatav was not the biological father of the foetus, introducing a significant development into the case.

Minor Changes Stand Before Trial Court

The case took another turn when the minor appeared before the trial court as a prosecution witness. According to the High Court order, she did not support the prosecution’s version during her testimony and denied that Jatav had raped her. The High Court also noted that the minor had been recovered at the instance of Jatav’s wife while considering his bail plea.

Bail Denied Despite DNA Findings

Despite the DNA findings and the minor’s testimony, the High Court declined to grant bail to Jatav. The court has now ordered a fresh investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances of the case and determine the facts. The development comes days after Bageshwar Dham temple management issued an advisory urging women devotees to exercise caution while visiting the premises, adding another layer of attention to the case.
Also Read: Kerala HC Says Hiding Live-In Partner, Child From Prospective Bride Can Amount To ‘Deceitful Means’

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Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe
Tags: Bageshwar Dham caseBageshwar Dham latest newsBageshwar Dham rape caseBageshwar Dham SIT probeDNA mismatch rape casemadhya pradesh high courtRaju Jatav

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Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe

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Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe
Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe
Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe
Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe
Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe

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