A heated confrontation between passengers and SpiceJet staff at Delhi Airport has gone viral on social media after an airline employee allegedly challenged passengers following hours of flight delay. A video of the incident, shared on X, shows angry passengers confronting the airline staff at the check-in counter, demanding answers over the prolonged wait and alleged lack of assistance.

‘Come Outside’: Heated Exchange Caught on Camera

In the now-viral video, a group of passengers can be seen leaning over the check-in counter, clapping angrily and repeatedly asking an airline employee to come outside. “Come outside, show us outside. Come, come,” passengers can be heard shouting in the clip. The SpiceJet employee, meanwhile, appears to remain behind the counter as the argument intensifies. The confrontation reportedly escalated after the employee allegedly told the passengers, “Meet me outside, then I’ll tell you.” The remark further fuelled the anger among passengers, turning an already tense situation into a heated public confrontation.

बेहद निराशाजनक व्यवहार स्पाइस जेट एयरलाइन का । घंटों फ्लाइट लेट होने के बाद यात्रियों को डराने धमकाने का प्रयास। #SpiceJet #IGIairport https://t.co/KpLxGdOMS6 — NARESH PRASAD (@prasad76436) November 21, 2026

Passengers Allege Hours of Delay, Lack of Basic Facilities

Vishal M Yadav, an X user who shared the video, claimed that passengers had been waiting for hours because of the delayed flight. According to his post, the airline allegedly failed to provide clear information about the delay or adequate arrangements for food, drinks and other essential amenities during the prolonged wait. However, the allegations have not been independently verified, and the exact circumstances behind the confrontation remain unclear.

Airline Accountability Under Question

The incident has once again brought passenger rights and airline accountability into focus. Flight delays can cause considerable inconvenience, but passengers also expect timely communication and appropriate assistance from airlines. At the same time, tensions between passengers and airport staff raise concerns about how such disputes are handled.

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