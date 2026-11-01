Bail Denied But Release Ordered? Supreme Court Questions High Court’s Unusual Move in Murder Case, Tells Accused to Surrender

The Supreme Court has criticised an Orissa High Court order that went beyond its powers while rejecting anticipatory bail in a murder case. The High Court had not only advised the accused to approach the trial court for regular bail but had also directed the lower court to release them on conditions set by it. Setting aside these directions, the Supreme Court said High Courts cannot take over the role of trial courts or decide in advance how future bail applications should be handled.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva observed that once anticipatory bail is rejected, the High Court cannot dictate the accused’s next legal move or impose conditions for a future bail order.

Supreme Court Questions High Court’s Bail Directions

The case reached the Supreme Court through an appeal filed by the complainant against the Orissa High Court’s order. While refusing anticipatory bail to the accused, the High Court had advised them to file regular bail applications before the trial court. It also directed the trial court to release them on bail subject to certain conditions.

The trial court subsequently followed these directions and granted bail to the accused. However, the Supreme Court found that the High Court had crossed its jurisdiction by deciding the terms of a bail order that was yet to be considered by the trial court.

‘It Was Not for the High Court to Direct as to How the Future Should Unfold’

Expressing its disagreement with the approach, the Supreme Court said the High Court should have stopped after rejecting the anticipatory bail applications.

“Once the High Court came to the conclusion that no case was made out for grant of anticipatory bail, it was not for the High Court to direct as to how the future should unfold.”

The bench further noted that the High Court had effectively decided the terms on which the accused would receive regular bail. It said the directions left the trial court with no freedom to examine the applications independently.

Supreme Court Says High Court Usurped Trial Court’s Role

The Supreme Court also pointed out that the directions exceeded the powers available to the High Court under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

“The positive directions of the High Court, apart from being in excess of the jurisdiction that it was exercising under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, completely usurped the role to be played by the trial Court.”

The bench said the trial court should have been allowed to decide the regular bail applications on their own merits and in accordance with law.

Accused Ordered to Surrender Within Two Weeks

The Supreme Court partly set aside the Orissa High Court’s order. It upheld the rejection of anticipatory bail but cancelled the directions relating to regular bail, its conditions and the trial court’s instructions. The bail order passed by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Rayagada, on January 30, 2026, was also set aside.

The accused persons have been directed to surrender within two weeks. Their bail bonds and sureties will stand discharged at that stage. However, the Supreme Court clarified that the accused can still seek relief before the appropriate court at the appropriate stage, in accordance with law.