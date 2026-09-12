Ballia Constable Stops Student On Bicycle, Molests Her On Deserted Road; Villagers Chase Him, Force Police Action

A police constable in Ballia has been suspended after allegedly molesting and harassing a female student who was returning home from a coaching centre on her bicycle. The incident took place around 5 pm on Friday in the Dokati police station area. The accused, Constable Pankaj Gupta, is posted at the Lalganj outpost and allegedly stopped the student on a deserted road, touched her and demanded her mobile number.

According to reports, Gupta had allegedly been harassing the student for three days. He would tease her whenever she was alone and ask for her mobile number. The student, fearing him, did not tell anyone during the first two days. On Friday, she raised an alarm when he allegedly stopped her bicycle and behaved indecently with her.

Ballia student’s alarm brings father, villagers to the spot

Hearing her cries, her father and nearby people rushed towards the spot. Gupta allegedly ran away after seeing the crowd. Villagers chased him, but he abandoned his bike, which had no number plate, and fled.

Reportedly, the incident sparked anger in Ballia, with villagers reaching the police station and creating a ruckus while demanding action against the constable. The area officer and station chief also reached the scene. Former BJP MLA Surendra Singh arrived as hundreds of people gathered at the Lalganj police station.

Ballia police suspend constable after complaint

Reports say that the accused constable was suspended around 8 pm following the complaint. An FIR was registered against him, and a departmental inquiry was also ordered. The case has raised questions in Ballia over the conduct and functioning of the police.

CO Bairia Alok Kumar Gupta said, “On September 11, a complaint of molestation of a student was received at the Dokati police station. A case has been registered against the accused constable. He was immediately suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.”

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