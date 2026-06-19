LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore is expected to remain overcast and highly humid on Friday, June 19, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 30°C and humidity touching 97%, making conditions feel warmer than they are.

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 (AI Generated Image)
Bangalore Weather Today June 19 (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 06:23 IST

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: As per the latest weather update, on Friday, 19th June 2026, the city will be witnessing almost cloudy and humid weather with the temperature ranging between 21°C and 30°C and feels warmer than the actual temperature with 97% humidity. The thermometer will read 21 degrees during the early morning hours; with all of the moisture content, the ‘feels like’ temperature will be about 25 degrees all day, and the little relief that the light 7 km/h winds bring are little noticed. A few times a day during the season you will have a chance of a few light drizzles, so rain gear and umbrellas will be helpful in preventing getting wet.

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: What Is The Current Temperature?

The current temperature of Bangalore is 21°C. The highest temperature predicted is 29°C and lowest 21°C. Temperatures in the hour forecast are forecast to stay around 21°C at night, with rain chances ranging from 14% to 29%. It is likely that the skies will be partly clear after sunrise, around 4 AM and 6 AM, while they are still lighted with a few drops. Temperatures will rise to 23°C and by 8 AM will be partly cloudy with less rain in the forecast. Temperatures will climb to 27°C by 10 AM and 29°C by midday with relatively dry conditions until the late morning and afternoon. The heat will be maximum around 4 PM with partly cloudy skies bringing in a moderate probability of 16% rainfall at Bangalore during this time.

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Will It Rain today?

Though there is no significant rainfall expected, cloud and humidity will be the main weather features of Bangalore on Friday. Warmth and moisture may cause a more uncomfortable than expected sensation outdoors. Residents are urged to drink lots of water, wear light loose-fitting clothes and be ready for short periods of drizzle. The city will likely not see a lot of rain, but the day should be mostly overcast with moist conditions, so changes in the weather will not be ignored by commuters and anyone heading outdoors.

You Might Be Interested In

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Day Min Temp Max Temp Conditions Rain Chance
June 19, 2026 Friday 21°C 30°C Overcast, humid, light drizzle possible Low to Moderate
June 20, 2026 Saturday 22°C 29°C Mostly cloudy with occasional showers Moderate
June 21, 2026 Sunday 21°C 28°C Cloudy with scattered light rain Moderate
June 22, 2026 Monday 22°C 30°C Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers Low to Moderate
June 23, 2026 Tuesday 22°C 30°C Warm, humid, partly cloudy Low
June 24, 2026 Wednesday 22°C 29°C Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain Low to Moderate
June 25, 2026 Thursday 21°C 29°C Overcast to partly cloudy, scattered showers Moderate

Also Read: Ahmedabad Tragedy: 17-Year-Old NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide Days Before Re-Test Examination

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast
Tags: Bangalore Rain NewsBangalore Rain TodayBangalore weatherBangalore weather todayBangalore Weather Today June 19Bangalore weather update

RELATED News

Bihar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted

Ahmedabad Tragedy: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies

BJP Leader Burnt Alive In Chhattisgarh Sand Mining Clash

Another Video Of Mumbai Medical Students Making Jokes On Cadavers Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Bareilly Horror: Intruders Kiss Woman, Threaten Husband

LATEST NEWS

UK Zoo Horror: Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Boy Found Critically Injured In Crocodile Enclosure

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

PM Modi Announces Joint TRISHNA Satellite Launch With France Next Year

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia

‘Bringing India And France Closer’: PM Modi Announces Expansion Of UPI Across France

Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH

‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mokoena’s Late Penalty Rescues South Africa, Passive Czechia Bottle Early Lead

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In France: ‘India Now Stands As the Fastest-Growing Major Economy’

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

QUICK LINKS