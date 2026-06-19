Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: As per the latest weather update, on Friday, 19th June 2026, the city will be witnessing almost cloudy and humid weather with the temperature ranging between 21°C and 30°C and feels warmer than the actual temperature with 97% humidity. The thermometer will read 21 degrees during the early morning hours; with all of the moisture content, the ‘feels like’ temperature will be about 25 degrees all day, and the little relief that the light 7 km/h winds bring are little noticed. A few times a day during the season you will have a chance of a few light drizzles, so rain gear and umbrellas will be helpful in preventing getting wet.

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: What Is The Current Temperature?

The current temperature of Bangalore is 21°C. The highest temperature predicted is 29°C and lowest 21°C. Temperatures in the hour forecast are forecast to stay around 21°C at night, with rain chances ranging from 14% to 29%. It is likely that the skies will be partly clear after sunrise, around 4 AM and 6 AM, while they are still lighted with a few drops. Temperatures will rise to 23°C and by 8 AM will be partly cloudy with less rain in the forecast. Temperatures will climb to 27°C by 10 AM and 29°C by midday with relatively dry conditions until the late morning and afternoon. The heat will be maximum around 4 PM with partly cloudy skies bringing in a moderate probability of 16% rainfall at Bangalore during this time.

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Will It Rain today?

Though there is no significant rainfall expected, cloud and humidity will be the main weather features of Bangalore on Friday. Warmth and moisture may cause a more uncomfortable than expected sensation outdoors. Residents are urged to drink lots of water, wear light loose-fitting clothes and be ready for short periods of drizzle. The city will likely not see a lot of rain, but the day should be mostly overcast with moist conditions, so changes in the weather will not be ignored by commuters and anyone heading outdoors.

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Day Min Temp Max Temp Conditions Rain Chance June 19, 2026 Friday 21°C 30°C Overcast, humid, light drizzle possible Low to Moderate June 20, 2026 Saturday 22°C 29°C Mostly cloudy with occasional showers Moderate June 21, 2026 Sunday 21°C 28°C Cloudy with scattered light rain Moderate June 22, 2026 Monday 22°C 30°C Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers Low to Moderate June 23, 2026 Tuesday 22°C 30°C Warm, humid, partly cloudy Low June 24, 2026 Wednesday 22°C 29°C Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain Low to Moderate June 25, 2026 Thursday 21°C 29°C Overcast to partly cloudy, scattered showers Moderate

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