Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: IMD Predicts Afternoon Rain As Clouds Continue To Hover Over City; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: The weather will be cloudy and humid in Bangalore on Saturday June 20, 2026, as the city has a cloudy sky. The current forecast predicts relatively mild weather with highs of 28°C and lows of 21°C. While the temperature is around 22°C, high humidity in the air is making it feel warmer, with the ‘feels like’ reading at around 25°C, and this is expected to be exceptionally high, around 92 percent throughout the day, which is sticky and muggy despite the lack of a strong heat. Light winds on average 7 km/h will be found, with little contribution towards cooling the atmosphere.

Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: What Is The Current Temperature?

The day will start with a blanket of cloud and a moderate risk of rain overnight and early in the morning. Precipitation is expected around midnight with the probability of 37 percent and temperature around 21°C. The likelihood of rain will decrease slowly as the morning comes, to 27 percent by 2 AM and to 6 percent by 6 AM. The weather will be dry and cloudy throughout the morning hours, with the likelihood of dry weather during morning commuter hours. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the morning and reach about 23°C by 8:00 AM and about 27°C by 10:00 AM. The high level of cloud will reduce direct sunshine over most parts of the city despite the rising temperatures.

Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: When Will It Rain?

The heat is expected to peak at about 29°C around the noon hour around the city and into the early afternoon with temperatures holding steady at these levels. The air, however, will remain moist and humid, and there will be a humid feel outside the temperature. Scattered rain showers are likely with a higher probability during this time as forecast models are showing an increase. Precipitation has a high chance of occurring by late afternoon (37 percent), and by noon, the chances are up around 10 percent. Heavy rain is not likely to occur across the entire city, but it is possible that isolated showers may occur across various parts of the city, especially over areas where heavy cloud is already forming.

Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Day Max Temp Min Temp Conditions June 20, 2026 Saturday 28°C 21°C Overcast, afternoon rain possible June 21, 2026 Sunday 28°C 21°C Mostly cloudy with scattered rain June 22, 2026 Monday 27°C 20°C Cloudy with light rain spells June 23, 2026 Tuesday 27°C 20°C Overcast, occasional showers June 24, 2026 Wednesday 28°C 21°C Cloudy with chances of rain June 25, 2026 Thursday 28°C 21°C Partly cloudy, isolated rain June 26, 2026 Friday 29°C 21°C Cloudy and humid with rain likely

Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: Advisory For People

Outdoor activities, weekend outings and travel within the city are recommended to bring an umbrella or light rain gear with you as a precaution. Drivers should also be careful as there may be some places where the speed of traffic flow may slow down due to the brief rain spells which may make the road slippery. Temperatures will remain mild relative to other big cities in India, but high humidity and overcast skies will make it feel much warmer and wetter all day long.

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