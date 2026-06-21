Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Rainy Week Ahead As IMD Predicts Showers Across City For Five Days, Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Bangalore has been promised a pleasant break from scorching heat over the next five days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the city in the coming days. Showers will be accompanied by cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures, which will be a relief from the recent warm and humid weather. The forecast predicts a range of maximum temperatures of 27°C to 29°C, with minimum temperatures ranging from 19°C to 21°C, providing good conditions for people throughout most of the city.

Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Current Temperature

The current temperature of Bangalore is 21°C, with cloudy sky. Highest temperature predicted is 30°C and lowest is 21°C. Activity will be showers or thunderstorms that will occur in brief periods of time, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain isn’t expected to be widespread, but moderate rainfall may be expected at times in some areas. Due to the persistent cloud cover, it is expected that temperatures will not be high enough for this time of year, and will remain below average during the day. Traffic delays are expected during peak hours as wet roads and low visibility could impact travel on multiple routes in Bangalore , which have been advised to commuters to plan accordingly.

Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Disruptions Due To Rain

The weather is expected to get cooler, but not the only benefit from the showers. The watered-down solution could go to parks, green spaces, lakes and other water bodies throughout the city, which could help to keep water levels in the city’s urban green spaces. The precipitation could also be welcomed on the outskirts of the city where farming is practiced. But civic officials are tracking down-lying and flood-prone areas where at times heavy rain can cause waterlogging and disruptions in parts of the community.

Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Max Temp Min Temp Forecast June 21 (Sun) 30°C 21°C Mostly cloudy with chance of afternoon thunderstorm June 22 (Mon) 29°C 21°C Light rain/thundershowers likely June 23 (Tue) 28°C 20°C Cloudy, breezy with isolated thunderstorms June 24 (Wed) 28°C 20°C Cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms June 25 (Thu) 28°C 21°C Cloudy, breezy with scattered rain June 26 (Fri) 26°C 20°C Frequent showers and thunderstorms June 27 (Sat) 25°C 21°C Rainy with thunderstorms, coolest day of the week

Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Weather Pattern And Active Monsoon

The weather pattern that is expected in the coming days is due to active monsoon activity in the southern part of Karnataka, according to meteorologists. After the spring rains and a moderate amount of heat, mornings and evenings should be very nice. Weather in the next five days over Bangalore is likely to be cloudy with some light showers and comfortable temperature, with maximum temperature likely to be below 30°C during the day and around 20°C during the night, therefore, the residents are advised to keep checking with IMD forecast as monsoon weather remains unpredictable and can change depending upon the condition of the atmosphere.

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