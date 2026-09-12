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Home > Regionals News > Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

A Satkhira-4 MP has identified the woman in a leaked viral MMS as his second wife, while alleging the footage was released to defame him amid a family dispute.

Bangladesh MP Confirms Woman In Viral MMS Is His Second Wife (Image: X)
Bangladesh MP Confirms Woman In Viral MMS Is His Second Wife (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-12 14:03 IST

Satkhira-4 MP GM Nazrul Islam has confirmed that the woman seen with him in a leaked CCTV video is his second wife, Mariam Begum. The viral MMS, reportedly recorded inside a private room, surfaced on social media late Monday, July 20, and quickly triggered online discussion. The Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker addressed the controversy in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying the footage was leaked as part of an attempt to defame him.

Nazrul said he and Mariam were formally married on June 17 through a family arrangement. He alleged that the viral MMS was deliberately released and linked the leak to a long-running personal dispute between his uncle, Obaidullah, and his new father-in-law, Masum Billah. He condemned the breach of his privacy and called for strict legal action against those behind the leak and its distribution.

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Viral MMS row draws party confirmation of MP’s second marriage

The viral MMS controversy also prompted Satkhira Jamaat leaders to verify Nazrul’s claims. Maulana Azizur Rahman, secretary general of Satkhira Jamaat, confirmed that the woman seen in the footage is Nazrul’s second wife.

Rahman said party officials spoke to Nazrul’s first wife, who also confirmed that the second marriage had been arranged by the family. He said the viral MMS had brought attention to a marriage that had largely remained private because of the age difference between the couple.

Viral MMS controversy follows private marriage kept out of public view

According to Rahman, Nazrul and Mariam have been living together as a family since their marriage. The party’s confirmation came after the viral MMS began circulating online and the MP publicly identified Mariam as his legally wedded second wife.

Nazrul has maintained that the viral MMS was not an accidental leak and has sought legal action against those responsible. He said the publication and circulation of the CCTV footage amounted to a serious breach of his privacy.

Viral MMS prompts call for action over leaked CCTV footage

The viral MMS has therefore become the centre of a dispute involving the MP’s private life and an alleged attempt to damage his reputation. Nazrul’s public clarification, along with the confirmation from local Jamaat leadership and his first wife, has focused attention on the circumstances surrounding the footage’s release.

Also Read: Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?    

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Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?
Tags: cctv footageSatkhira-4 MP GM Nazrul Islamviral mms

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Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

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Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

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Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?
Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?
Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?
Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?
Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

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