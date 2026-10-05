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Home > Regionals News > Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal

Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal

A woman allegedly raped by three police officers remained in the Hazaribagh Detention Centre even after her acquittal. Jharkhand HC has now questioned her prolonged custody and sought answers.

Woman Raped by 3 Police Officers in Detention Centre
Woman Raped by 3 Police Officers in Detention Centre

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:58 IST

A woman who was raped by three police officers in the Hazaribagh Detention Centre was still in custody despite being acquitted of charges in another case. The incident has brought into question both the rape incident and the prolonged custody of the woman in the Jharkhand High Court.

According to reports from a hearing held on Monday, an FIR has been filed against the three constables for the rape. The three officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the case. It was reported that a sealed report by the District Legal Services Authority (DALSA) revealed that the woman was raped by three police officers.

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FIR Against Three Cops, But Court Questions the Charges

The bench of Justices SN Prasad and Akhil Kumar heard about the action taken by the government regarding the accused police officers. The bench also asked questions regarding the sections charged to the accused police officers. Advocate General Rohitashva Rai confirmed that the required amendments will be made to the FIR.

‘Why Was She Not Deported?’ HC Questions Years of Custody

The court also raised questions about why the woman continued to remain in detention after completing her prison sentence.

“If she was convicted under the Foreigners Act in 2021 and sentenced to three years in prison, why was she not deported to Bangladesh after completing her sentence? Why was she required to be held in a detention center?”

The state government said it had been writing to the Ministry of External Affairs since 2023 seeking her deportation to Bangladesh. However, no response had been received from the Centre. The High Court has now asked the Centre’s counsel to file a response on the issue.

Two Cases in 2018 Led to Years Behind Bars

According to the state government, two cases were registered against the woman in 2018. One involved child abduction, while the other was filed under the Foreigners Act. She was sentenced to two years in the child abduction case. In 2021, she received a three-year sentence under the Foreigners Act and was subsequently sent to the Hazaribagh Detention Centre. She escaped from the centre in late 2025. A fresh Foreigners Act case was then registered against her. She was acquitted in that case in 2026.

Acquittal Came, But the Detention Questions Remained

The court questioned why the government did not challenge the 2026 acquittal and why the woman was not deported after completing her earlier sentence. The Home Secretary, who was present in court, said attempts had been made to contact the Bangladesh government for her return, but no response had come. The next hearing is scheduled for October 15. The petitioner has also been directed to file a counter-reply to the state government’s response.

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Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal
Tags: jharkhand

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Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal

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Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal
Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal
Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal
Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal
Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal

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