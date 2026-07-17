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Home > Regionals News > Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra

Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra

A viral video from Maharashtra shows passengers choosing public shame over violence after a young man allegedly harassed a woman on a train. The incident has sparked a nationwide debate.

Heavy landslides on the Bhor Ghat section disrupt Mumbai-Pune rail services, forcing Central Railway to cancel 30 trains.
Heavy landslides on the Bhor Ghat section disrupt Mumbai-Pune rail services, forcing Central Railway to cancel 30 trains.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 22:06 IST

A shocking incident from Maharashtra’s Akola district has social media buzzing. A viral video shows how passengers on a moving train reacted when a young man allegedly harassed a woman. But rather than beat him up, they decided to teach him a lesson in a different way leaving people divided over their actions.
 
The incident reportedly occurred in the Bhusaval-Wardha Passenger MEMU train when it was on its way from Shegaon to Badnera.
 

Passengers Chose a Different Punishment

The reports said the young man allegedly tried to sexually harass a woman in the course of the journey. The woman did not stay silent. She ran up to him at once, crying out, and called for help, attracting the attention of the other passengers in the coach.
 
The accused was soon surrounded by the passengers and held. Rather than physically attacking him, they decided to shame him publicly. “They put bangles on him and painted his face with rouge and lipstick as a symbolic form of protest.” One of the passengers caught the whole incident on a mobile phone.
 

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

The video has now gone viral on social media, where it has stirred mixed opinions. The woman’s bravery and the quick action of other passengers have been praised by many users. “They think the passengers acted responsibly, that they didn’t take up violence, but made a point,” he says.
 
But others say public humiliation alone isn’t sufficient. They say such cases should be handled through due legal process to investigate and punish the accused if found guilty under the law.

No Official Police Confirmation Yet

The police have not made any official statement on the incident so far. It is also unknown whether a formal complaint has been lodged against the accused. The viral video is still trending on the internet, and it is still creating a discussion about women’s safety and taking legal action in such cases.
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Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra
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Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra

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Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra
Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra
Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra
Bangles, Lipstick and ‘Gandhigiri’: Passengers’ Unique Action Against Train Harasser Goes Viral in Maharashtra

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