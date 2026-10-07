Bank Manager Goes On Instagram Date In Assam, Woman Takes Him To Room—Then What Happened Next?

What began as a social media friendship and a date with a woman he met on Instagram allegedly turned into an extortion ordeal for a bank manager in Assam. The woman reportedly called him to Jorhat, where he was allegedly lured to a rented house and confronted by a group of men who threatened to circulate his video and share it with his family. According to police, the bank manager eventually paid Rs 3 lakh to the alleged gang before approaching the authorities when the suspects demanded another Rs 5 lakh.

Woman Allegedly Called Manager to Jorhat

The bank manager and the woman reportedly developed a relationship through social media. She allegedly invited him to Jorhat, prompting him to travel to the city. The manager reportedly arrived at around 1 am and met the woman, who then took him to a rented house in the Seoni Ali area. While the two were inside, unidentified men allegedly knocked on the door. After the woman opened it, the men reportedly barged inside and began filming the bank manager.

Rs 3 Lakh Allegedly Extorted

The accused allegedly threatened to upload the video on social media and send it to the manager’s family members. Police said the group initially demanded Rs 2 lakh. Fearing the consequences, the manager allegedly paid the amount. The suspects reportedly demanded more money later, following which he allegedly paid another Rs 1 lakh. After allegedly receiving Rs 3 lakh, the group reportedly demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh. With the threats continuing, the bank manager eventually approached Jorhat Police and reported the alleged extortion.

Four Arrested, Woman Allegedly Named Mastermind

Police arrested two men, Sanjib Das and Ankit Paul, in connection with the case. A court subsequently sent them to judicial custody. During the investigation, police allegedly identified Moromi Das Neog as the suspected mastermind. A police team later arrested her from Dibrugarh following a specific lead. Another woman, Baby Bora, and her husband, Ankit Bora, have also been arrested for their alleged involvement. Police suspect the gang may have targeted financially well-off individuals, including businessmen, as part of an alleged extortion racket. The investigation is continuing.

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