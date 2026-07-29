Bankipur By-Election: 12 Alternative Photo ID Documents You Can Use to Vote

The Bankipur Assembly byelection in Bihar will be conducted on July 30. Voters whose names are listed on the electoral roll can cast their votes. To facilitate identification and prevent impersonation at polling stations, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to voters. However, the ECI has notified that voters who cannot produce an EPIC can still vote by presenting any one of 12 approved alternative photo identity documents.

Bankipur Byelection: 12 Alternative Photo ID Documents Accepted For Voting

Bankipur Byelection: Who Is Allowed to Vote?

Only citizens whose names appear on the official electoral roll are permitted to vote at their respective polling stations. Possessing any of the 12 alternative identity documents does not entitle a person to vote if their name is missing from the voter list. While the 12 alternative documents serve as valid identity proofs, the ECI strongly advises voters to carry their EPIC cards to polling stations if available.

Bankipur Byelection: How to Check Your Polling Booth

Voters can verify their assigned polling stations for the July 30 byelection in the Bankipur constituency before heading out to cast their vote:

Check via the Voters’ Service Portal

Visit the official Voters’ Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in).

Search using any of the following details:

EPIC (Voter ID) number

Registered Mobile Number

Personal details (Name, Age, District, and Constituency)

Click Search.

Your voter details, polling booth name, booth number, and address will be displayed.

Check via the CEO Bihar Website

Visit the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar official website.

Navigate to the Electoral Roll or Voter Search section.

Enter your details or EPIC number.

View or download your polling station details.

Check Via Voter Information Slip

If you have received a Voter Information Slip from your local Booth Level Officer (BLO), it contains:

Polling station name

Booth number

Full polling station address

Polling date and time

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