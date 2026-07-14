Bankipur By-Election: Why Led To Tej Pratap Yadav’s Candidate Veena Manvi’s Disqualification

In a dramatic turn of events, the Election Commission (EC) has rejected the nomination of Veena Manvi, the candidate fielded by Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD). The decision has added a fresh, chaotic twist to the Bankipur Assembly by-election. Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged a conspiracy, claiming that his party candidate’s nomination was deliberately canceled by the EC. Adding to the drama, reports suggest that Manvi was arrested shortly after submitting her nomination papers.

Why Was Veena Manvi’s Nomination Cancelled?

According to reports, Manvi’s candidature was rejected by the EC because she failed to secure the signatures of the mandatory 10 proposers. Under standard election rules, an independent candidate or one representing an unrecognized political party must submit nomination papers signed by at least 10 proposers. Manvi’s nomination papers allegedly carried the signatures of only 9 proposers, rendering the submission invalid for failing to meet mandatory regulatory requirements.

Patna, Bihar: On the arrest of Beena Manvi after filing her nomination for the Bankipur assembly bypoll, Town-2 Law and Order DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh says, “This is a case from 2009 in which the Hon’ble Court had issued an arrest warrant against Beena Manvi. It is a case… pic.twitter.com/nzQsOlHPtr — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026

Bankipur By-Election: How Disqualification Alters the Race

Following the rejection of Veena Manvi’s nomination, the high-profile Bankipur assembly by-election has witnessed several unexpected developments. The seat fell vacant after Nitin Nabin, the BJP’s national general secretary, resigned from the assembly, triggering the necessity for a by-poll. Soon after the cancellation of her nomination, Manvi was arrested in connection with a 2009 cheating case and is set to be produced in court.

Meanwhile, political maneuvering has intensified across rival parties. The BJP has named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its official candidate. The party had initially fielded Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who unexpectedly withdrew his nomination citing personal reasons. The RJD has thrown its weight behind Rekha Devi as its official candidate. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is also testing his political fortunes, aiming to make a mark in the assembly elections for the first time.

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