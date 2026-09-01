Barefoot in a Saree, This 47-Year-Old Mother Beat Younger Runners to Win Marathon for Her Daughters’ Education

A 47-year-old mother from Maharashtra’s Beed district has won hearts after winning a local marathon while running barefoot. Ramabai Ranveer, a domestic worker from Ambajogai, defeated younger competitors to finish first at the Amrut Daud marathon. She had no running shoes, sportswear or professional training.

The most surprising thing for other competitors was that Ramabai was running wearing her everyday saree and pair of slippers. However, her slippers started slipping on the muddy track, and as a result, she removed them and carried them in her hands. Her determination paid off as she won the race and received a Rs 3,000 cash prize. This prize meant much more than just winning a race, as she plans to use this money for the education of her two daughters.

Who Is Ramabai Ranveer?

Ramabai is the sole breadwinner of her family and works as a domestic cook in Ambajogai. She visits several households to earn a living and support her two daughters. After the death of her husband, the responsibility of raising the family fell entirely on her shoulders. Despite financial struggles, she remained determined to ensure that her daughters continued their education. When she learned about the local marathon and its Rs 3,000 prize, she decided to participate.

For Ramabai, the money was not just a prize. It could help with books, school expenses and other educational needs. The Amrut Daud marathon was organised to mark the 75th anniversaries of educational institutions in the region, and most participants were younger and better prepared for the race. Ramabai had neither training nor professional running gear, but she had a strong reason to win.

Slippers Failed, But the Maharashtra Mother Kept Running

Ramabai entered the marathon wearing her regular saree and slippers. The track was uneven and muddy, with rainwater collected at several places. As she continued running, her slippers began slipping and made it difficult for her to move forward. She could have stopped, but she chose not to. Instead, she removed her slippers and continued the race barefoot.

The difficult track did not stop her. Her lack of training did not stop her either. Her focus remained on her daughters and their education. As the race continued, Ramabai found her rhythm and began moving ahead of other participants. Many of them were younger and wearing proper running shoes. Yet, the 47-year-old mother continued running and eventually overtook them.

47-Year-Old Woman Beats Younger Runners

Ramabai’s victory surprised many people at the event. A woman dressed in a saree and running barefoot had defeated younger competitors wearing proper sports gear. She crossed the finish line first while holding her slippers in her hand. The organisers awarded her a trophy and Rs 3,000.

Ramabai reportedly made it clear that the money would be used for her daughters’ education. Her participation in the marathon was driven by her responsibilities as a mother. She did not have expensive shoes or professional preparation, but she had determination and a clear goal. Her victory became a powerful reminder that motivation can sometimes matter more than preparation.

Video of Barefoot Mother Winning Marathon Goes Viral

A video of Ramabai running barefoot has now attracted widespread attention on social media. Many users praised her determination and her commitment to her daughters. One user commented, “Mother is the greatest warrior in the world, and she proved it.” Another wrote, “This is mother’s love.” A third simply said, “Respect to the mother.”

47-year-old Ramabai Ranveer from Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district won a marathon after running barefoot in a sari. She removed her slippers when they began slipping during the race and went on to finish first, beating younger competitors in sports shoes. She plans to… pic.twitter.com/vUj77RCeoP — Salar News (@EnglishSalar) August 31, 2026

Another netizen commented, “The greatest warrior in this world is mother, because she faces every situation alone for her child and family…” Several users also expressed a desire to help Ramabai and her family. One person suggested, “Amazing… is there some way we can help as well? Perhaps start a campaign.”

Ramabai’s story has connected with people because her victory was about more than finishing a marathon. She had no expensive shoes, professional training or special equipment. But she had a powerful reason to keep running. For one determined mother from Maharashtra, the thought of her daughters’ education was enough to keep her moving forward and eventually leave everyone else behind.