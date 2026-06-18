Bareilly Horror: Four Intruders Kiss Sleeping Woman, Threaten Husband During Late-Night Home Invasion

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, where a woman alleged that four intruders entered her home in the middle of the night, attempted robbery, and harassed her before fleeing after police intervention. The incident has sparked concern in the area and prompted a police investigation. According to the complaint filed with police, the incident took place in the Cantonment police station area during the early hours of Sunday night. The victim’s husband, who works at a stitching factory, told police that he had returned home after work and gone to sleep with his family. He reportedly forgot to lock the main entrance of the house, which allegedly allowed four men to enter around 3 a.m.

Woman Claims She Was Harassed While Sleeping

Police said the woman was sleeping in a room with her three-year-old daughter when one of the intruders allegedly approached her and kissed her, waking her from sleep. Startled by the incident, she immediately raised an alarm. Her screams reportedly alerted her husband, who was sleeping in another room.

Husband Allegedly Held Hostage at Gunpoint

When the husband rushed to the room after hearing the commotion, the suspects allegedly threatened him with a firearm and demanded cash, jewellery and valuables kept inside the house. The complainant claimed the accused restrained him and warned him of serious consequences if he refused to cooperate.

The family told investigators that the intruders repeatedly asked about money and gold ornaments while attempting to intimidate them. During the confrontation, the couple’s young daughter reportedly began crying, adding to the chaos inside the house.

Woman Escapes House With Child

Amid the tense situation, the woman managed to pick up her daughter and run out of the house. According to the complaint, one of the suspects allegedly threw a stick at her while she was escaping, but she continued running towards the road while shouting for help.

The situation took a dramatic turn when the woman spotted a police patrol vehicle passing nearby. She reportedly screamed for help, drawing the attention of officers. As police personnel stopped to investigate, the suspects fled from the area before they could be apprehended.

The arrival of the patrol team is believed to have prevented further harm to the family and forced the intruders to abandon their alleged plans.

Case Registered, CCTV Footage Under Review

Police have registered a case against four unidentified individuals and launched an investigation. Officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and gathering evidence to identify the suspects. Investigators are also speaking to local residents and reviewing possible routes used by the accused to enter and leave the area.

The incident has raised concerns among residents regarding nighttime security and home safety. Locals have urged authorities to increase police patrolling and strengthen surveillance in residential neighbourhoods to prevent similar incidents.

Police officials have assured that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. Further investigation is continuing.

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