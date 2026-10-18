LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

A dispute over a college students' relationship erupted into violence in Bareilly's Aonla, where a 65-year-old man was shot dead. His family has also alleged a financial dispute, while police have arrested two brothers.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 22:35 IST

A 65-year-old man returning home after dropping his niece off for tuition was killed by a stray bullet during a violent clash between two groups over a love affair in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Saturday evening. The dispute erupted at Latheita Tiraha in Aonla, where a confrontation involving sticks and firearms left the elderly pedestrian dead and another person injured. Police have arrested the main accused, Mohit Gupta, and his brother, Rohit Gupta, in connection with the incident.

Love Affair Between College Students Triggers Bareilly Clash

According to police, Tarun, son of Sudesh Singh and a resident of Latheita locality, was in a relationship with a young woman from the Tripolia locality. Both reportedly study at a private university.
The dispute escalated after the couple visited Phoenix Mall on October 15. The woman’s family was allegedly upset over the visit and reportedly rammed a car into Tarun near his college before assaulting him. A case was registered at Bithri police station over that incident.

Argument at Aonla Crossing Escalates Into Gunfire

On Saturday evening, an argument broke out when Sumit, Mohit’s brother, passed through Latheita Tiraha. The confrontation soon turned violent, with relatives and supporters of both sides arriving with sticks and engaging in a clash. Police said Mohit allegedly brought an illegal country-made pistol from his house and opened fire, turning the street confrontation into a fatal shooting.

Innocent Bystander Dies While Returning Home

Sajjad Ansari, a 65-year-old resident of Gausia Chowk, was walking home after dropping his niece off for tuition when a bullet struck him below the waist. He reportedly died at the scene due to excessive blood loss. Sumit also sustained minor injuries and was referred to the district hospital.

Family Alleges ₹50,000 Debt Dispute Behind Killing

The case took another turn when the victim’s son, Afsar Ahmed, alleged that an old financial dispute may have been involved in his father’s death. According to Afsar, his father had borrowed ₹50,000 at interest from the accused’s father, Jhau Lala, two years ago and had already repaid ₹80,000. However, the family allegedly continued demanding another ₹50,000 and issuing threats.
 
Afsar alleged that Mohit, Rohit, Jhau Lala and three unidentified people confronted his father over the money before shooting him. These allegations are part of the complaint and are yet to be established through investigation.

Two Accused Arrested as Police Investigate Both Angles

SP South Anshika Verma and Circle Officer Hemant Upadhyay reached the spot with additional police personnel. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and extra forces were deployed to prevent further tension.
 
SP South Anshika Verma said a dispute over the relationship had led to the clash and firing, resulting in the death of a passerby. A case has been registered based on the victim’s son’s complaint. Police arrested Mohit Gupta and Rohit Gupta late Saturday night and said all aspects of the case were being investigated.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies
Tags: Anola NewsAonla NewsBareilly Newsbreaking-newsFiringhome-hero-pos-3Local Newslove-affairMurder caseUP Crime

RELATED News

Greater Noida Family Deaths: Is a Property Dispute Behind the Deaths of 5 Family Members? Father’s Audio Note Brings Relatives Under Scanner

Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs

23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

Bus Going to Kashmir Pelted With Stones in Haryana’s Nilokheri After Clash Between Three People Over Giving Way

LATEST NEWS

From Niki Prasad to Ajit Agarkar, Meet Indian Bowlers to Pick Wickets off First Ball of International Career

WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI

Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured

WATCH VIDEO: Scott Boland Castles Down Aiden Markram as Middle Stump Goes for Toss in SA vs AUS 2nd Test in Gqeberha

Caught on Camera: Antoine Griezmann Scores Puskas Contender as Orlando City Star Makes Headlines Ahead of Ballon d’Or 2026 – WATCH VIDEO

France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?

Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

Finn Allen To Match Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Feat? Ex-Indian Cricketer Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I on TV, Laptop in India

Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies
Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies
Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies
Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies
Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

QUICK LINKS