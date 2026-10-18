Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

A 65-year-old man returning home after dropping his niece off for tuition was killed by a stray bullet during a violent clash between two groups over a love affair in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Saturday evening. The dispute erupted at Latheita Tiraha in Aonla, where a confrontation involving sticks and firearms left the elderly pedestrian dead and another person injured. Police have arrested the main accused, Mohit Gupta, and his brother, Rohit Gupta, in connection with the incident.

Love Affair Between College Students Triggers Bareilly Clash

According to police, Tarun, son of Sudesh Singh and a resident of Latheita locality, was in a relationship with a young woman from the Tripolia locality. Both reportedly study at a private university.

The dispute escalated after the couple visited Phoenix Mall on October 15. The woman’s family was allegedly upset over the visit and reportedly rammed a car into Tarun near his college before assaulting him. A case was registered at Bithri police station over that incident.

Argument at Aonla Crossing Escalates Into Gunfire

On Saturday evening, an argument broke out when Sumit, Mohit’s brother, passed through Latheita Tiraha. The confrontation soon turned violent, with relatives and supporters of both sides arriving with sticks and engaging in a clash. Police said Mohit allegedly brought an illegal country-made pistol from his house and opened fire, turning the street confrontation into a fatal shooting.

Innocent Bystander Dies While Returning Home

Sajjad Ansari, a 65-year-old resident of Gausia Chowk, was walking home after dropping his niece off for tuition when a bullet struck him below the waist. He reportedly died at the scene due to excessive blood loss. Sumit also sustained minor injuries and was referred to the district hospital.

Family Alleges ₹50,000 Debt Dispute Behind Killing

The case took another turn when the victim’s son, Afsar Ahmed, alleged that an old financial dispute may have been involved in his father’s death. According to Afsar, his father had borrowed ₹50,000 at interest from the accused’s father, Jhau Lala, two years ago and had already repaid ₹80,000. However, the family allegedly continued demanding another ₹50,000 and issuing threats.

Afsar alleged that Mohit, Rohit, Jhau Lala and three unidentified people confronted his father over the money before shooting him. These allegations are part of the complaint and are yet to be established through investigation.

Two Accused Arrested as Police Investigate Both Angles

SP South Anshika Verma and Circle Officer Hemant Upadhyay reached the spot with additional police personnel. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and extra forces were deployed to prevent further tension.

SP South Anshika Verma said a dispute over the relationship had led to the clash and firing, resulting in the death of a passerby. A case has been registered based on the victim’s son’s complaint. Police arrested Mohit Gupta and Rohit Gupta late Saturday night and said all aspects of the case were being investigated.