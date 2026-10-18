Bareilly Love Affair Turns Deadly After Couple’s Phoenix Mall Visit Triggers Old Rivalry, Gunfire Erupts, 65-Year-Old Bystander Dies

Love Affair Between College Students Triggers Bareilly Clash
Argument at Aonla Crossing Escalates Into Gunfire
Innocent Bystander Dies While Returning Home
Family Alleges ₹50,000 Debt Dispute Behind Killing
Two Accused Arrested as Police Investigate Both Angles
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.