‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

A money dispute at a snack shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur turned into a violent street fight, with two groups attacking each other using sticks, bricks, bats and even a large frying spoon used to make samosas. A video of the Hapur brawl, showing more than half a dozen people fighting in the middle of a road, has now gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the clash broke out in Dehra village, where two groups from the same community reportedly got into a dispute over money; some reports suggest that it was over “chutney”. Two people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. In the video, members of both groups can be seen hitting each other with lathis, while bricks and bats are also used.

Left: War of Hapur (2026)

Right: Battle of Baghpat (2021) Read about the re-run of one of India’s most intense street fights:https://t.co/l5hJyC9MGI pic.twitter.com/oFQaXHoQUy — Chandrajit Mitra (@chandrajit_) September 27, 2026

Hapur brawl caught on camera as bystanders try to stop fight

The most unusual moment in the Hapur fight comes when one person appears to pick up a large frying spoon from the snack shop and use it during the clash. Several bystanders, including women, can be seen trying to intervene, but the groups continue attacking each other.

As per reports, Pilkhuwa Circle Officer Munesh Chandra said two groups had clashed over a money-related dispute. He said two injured people were sent to hospital and police were identifying those involved with the help of the viral video.

Hapur police begin probe after viral street fight

Police took cognisance of the Hapur video after it surfaced online and launched an investigation. Officers are examining the footage to identify everyone involved. According to reports, Munesh Chandra said strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible for disturbing public order.

The Hapur incident has also brought back memories of the infamous ‘Battle of Baghpat’, where shopkeepers from two rival chaat stalls were filmed fighting over customers. Some of those involved were seen carrying sticks and iron rods.

Hapur fight brings back memories of ‘Battle of Baghpat’

The Baghpat video became a social media sensation, and one of the men involved, Harendra Singh, later became popularly known as “Einstein Chacha”. The latest Hapur brawl has similarly drawn attention online because of the unusual weapons seen in the street fight.

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