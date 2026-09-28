LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

A money dispute at a Hapur snack shop turned violent as two groups attacked each other with sticks, bricks, bats and a large frying spoon, with two people injured and police probing the viral video.

Hapur Snack Shop Fight Erupts Over Money Dispute, 2 Injured (Images: X)
Hapur Snack Shop Fight Erupts Over Money Dispute, 2 Injured (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 09:30 IST

A money dispute at a snack shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur turned into a violent street fight, with two groups attacking each other using sticks, bricks, bats and even a large frying spoon used to make samosas. A video of the Hapur brawl, showing more than half a dozen people fighting in the middle of a road, has now gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the clash broke out in Dehra village, where two groups from the same community reportedly got into a dispute over money; some reports suggest that it was over “chutney”. Two people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. In the video, members of both groups can be seen hitting each other with lathis, while bricks and bats are also used.

You Might Be Interested In

Hapur brawl caught on camera as bystanders try to stop fight

The most unusual moment in the Hapur fight comes when one person appears to pick up a large frying spoon from the snack shop and use it during the clash. Several bystanders, including women, can be seen trying to intervene, but the groups continue attacking each other.

As per reports, Pilkhuwa Circle Officer Munesh Chandra said two groups had clashed over a money-related dispute. He said two injured people were sent to hospital and police were identifying those involved with the help of the viral video.

Hapur police begin probe after viral street fight

Police took cognisance of the Hapur video after it surfaced online and launched an investigation. Officers are examining the footage to identify everyone involved. According to reports, Munesh Chandra said strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible for disturbing public order.

The Hapur incident has also brought back memories of the infamous ‘Battle of Baghpat’, where shopkeepers from two rival chaat stalls were filmed fighting over customers. Some of those involved were seen carrying sticks and iron rods.

Hapur fight brings back memories of ‘Battle of Baghpat’

The Baghpat video became a social media sensation, and one of the men involved, Harendra Singh, later became popularly known as “Einstein Chacha”. The latest Hapur brawl has similarly drawn attention online because of the unusual weapons seen in the street fight.

Also Read: ‘Beauty Queen’ Nidhi Tiwari Found Dead In Room After Heated Phone Argument, Final Post Said ‘Iss Adhure Dil Ko…’    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Mid-Term Exams Amid Protests; Students In Clarification Video Allege They Were Told What To Say

Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra

Ambala Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 30 Feared Trapped As Lintel Collapses At Construction Site

Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?

Caught With Pistol, Bhagalpur Criminal Pushes Cop, Jumps Into River To Escape Police; What Happened Next Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding Private: ‘Always Kept My Personal And…’

Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda-Kom​al Rani Row: ‘Will Always Stand By You’

IND vs AFG, Live Streaming: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Men Hunt For Glory? When and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore

Sri Akal Takht Sahib Is Supreme For All Of Us; Will Ensure Strongest Law To Protect Sanctity Of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Committee To Deliberate On Provisions And Implementation Of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 28: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Lead India’s Gold Medal Hopes| Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026/27: Will Lionel Messi Score His 931st Goal? Check Winner Prediction, Details, Preview And Predicted Lineups

‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’
‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’
‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’
‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’
‘Battle Of Hapur’ Breaks Out Over Chutney, As Sticks, Bricks And Samosa Spoon Fly; Viral Video Reminds Internet Of ‘Battle Of Baghpat’

QUICK LINKS