BCCI Under-19 Team Selection, Then Tragedy! 17-Year-Old Girl Cricketer Found Dead; Two Men Accused of Harassment – What Led To Her Death?

A 17-year-old budding cricketer, who had recently secured selection to the BCCI Under-19 women’s team, was found dead at her grandmother’s residence in Vikarabad district of Telangana, sending shockwaves through the local cricket community. The deceased, identified as Nandini, allegedly died by suicide at her grandmother’s house in Madhu Colony, Vikarabad town. Her sudden death has triggered protests by family members and relatives, who have alleged that harassment by two men drove the teenager to take the extreme step. Police have launched an investigation into the allegations.

Rising Cricket Talent Dies in Tragic Incident

Nandini hailed from Sangayapalli village in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district. She had been staying with her grandmother in Vikarabad town, where she was pursuing her education alongside cricket coaching. Her recent selection to the BCCI Under-19 women’s team had marked a significant milestone in her cricketing journey. Her death has therefore come as a major shock to her family, friends and the sporting community.

Family Alleges Harassment by Two Men

Following the incident, Nandini’s family members alleged that two men, identified as Anil and Krishna, had been harassing and troubling her. They suspect that the alleged harassment may have contributed to her death. The allegations have prompted demands from her family and relatives for a thorough investigation and action against those responsible. However, the allegations are yet to be established by the police.

Police Examine Social Media Accounts

As part of the investigation, police have seized Nandini’s mobile phone and are sending it for forensic examination. Investigators are also examining her Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp accounts to determine whether she had received threatening, abusive or harassing messages. Based on a complaint lodged by her father, police registered a case of suspicious death. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday morning, following which her body was handed over to the family. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death and verify the family’s allegations.

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