‘Beauty Queen’ Nidhi Tiwari Found Dead In Room After Heated Phone Argument, Final Post Said ‘Iss Adhure Dil Ko…’

The body of social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari was found at her home in Singrauli on Sunday morning, leaving her family and followers shocked. Nidhi Tiwari, known as the district’s “beauty queen”, had built a large online following through reels, blogs and content based on Hindi and Bhojpuri songs. Police are now examining her phone, social media accounts and her last conversations to understand what led to her death.

Reportedly, Nidhi Tiwari lived with her mother and younger sister in Singrauli. Her younger sister is studying, while her father, Ashok Tiwari, lives separately from the family. Family members said Nidhi had last been speaking to a man who reportedly lives in Delhi and was identified by them as Sonu Singh.

Nidhi Tiwari’s last posts raise questions about heartbreak

Her family alleged that Nidhi got into an argument during the conversation and then locked herself inside her room. She reportedly told her mother to leave her alone and did not even go out to eat. Her body was found in the room the next morning.

Her last social media posts have also drawn attention. In one post, Nidhi Tiwari wrote, “No one has completed this incomplete heart; I have completed it myself.” She also wrote, “Find yourself within yourself. How long will you keep searching for yourself in someone else?” The post showed two photos, one with a half heart and another with a complete heart.

Nidhi Tiwari had nearly 1.7 million followers across platforms

Reports say that Nidhi Tiwari had 928,000 followers on Facebook but followed no one. On Instagram, she had 712,000 followers and again followed no accounts. Her YouTube presence was smaller, with 33,000 followers.

She created reels featuring Hindi and Bhojpuri songs and also made blogs. Her sudden death has now raised questions among her followers about what happened before she was found at home.

Police probe focuses on Nidhi Tiwari’s final hours

According to reports, Police are investigating why Nidhi Tiwari took the drastic step. Her phone and social media handles are being examined, while the man she reportedly spoke to last is also being questioned. Police are yet to establish what happened during that final conversation, and the investigation is continuing.

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