Bengaluru: 18-Month-Old Baby Girl Falls From First Floor In Nayandahalli After Slipping From A Balcony; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Bengaluru: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was injured after falling from the first floor of her home in Nayandahalli, west Bengaluru, on the evening of April 6. The incident took place around 6:30 pm and was captured on CCTV, showing the moments leading up to the fall.

According to reports, the toddler had been playing inside the house before stepping out into the passage.

How The Incident Unfolded

The child is believed to have climbed onto a chair placed near a metal grill. While looking outside, she reportedly lost her balance and fell onto the road below. A passerby who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the family and helped rush the child for medical care.

📍Bengaluru, Karnataka: An 18-month-old baby girl fell from the third floor of a house in Nayandahalli after reportedly slipping from a balcony or open window.pic.twitter.com/kpoCCo2tYT — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) April 9, 2026

Her mother was in the kitchen at the time, attending to work, when the incident occurred.

Hospitalised, Out Of Danger

The toddler was taken to a private hospital in Basavanagudi and is currently under observation in the ICU. Doctors have said her condition is stable and improving, though she suffered a head injury.

The child’s father told police that the family does not hold anyone responsible for the incident. Police from Chandra Layout station confirmed that no complaint has been filed so far.

Neighbours gathered at the spot after hearing the commotion and helped the family. The child’s mother, who rushed downstairs in panic, reportedly fainted and was also assisted by locals.

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