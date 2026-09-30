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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?

Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?

During the confrontation, one of the youths allegedly stabbed Yogesh in the chest with a sharp weapon

Police have formed teams to identify and apprehend the attackers
Police have formed teams to identify and apprehend the attackers

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 22:56 IST

A 19-year-old B.Com student was allegedly stabbed to death in public near his college after he was called out of his classroom to meet someone. The victim, identified as Yogesh, was attacked by a group of youths following an argument near a gym behind Mahesh PU College. Police have launched a probe and formed teams to track down those involved in the attack.

Called Out Of Class

Yogesh, a resident of Nagadevanahalli and a first-year student at Mahesh PU College, was attending class when he reportedly received a phone call asking him to come outside and meet someone. He stepped out of the college along with a classmate. The two reportedly encountered a group of around five to six youths near a gym located behind the college.

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Group Attacks Student

According to the preliminary information, an argument broke out between Yogesh and the group before the youths allegedly attacked him. During the assault, one of the attackers allegedly stabbed Yogesh in the chest with a sharp weapon. He sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the spot. Yogesh was rushed to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle. However, doctors reportedly declared him brought dead on arrival.

Classmate Files Complaint

The classmate who had accompanied Yogesh when he left the college witnessed the events leading up to the attack and later approached the police to file a complaint. Police have registered a case and are examining the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Investigators are also working to identify the youths involved in the attack.

Police Launch Manhunt

Police have formed special teams to trace and apprehend the attackers. Investigators are also examining available evidence and questioning people who may have witnessed the incident. The exact motive behind the stabbing is yet to be established, while police continue their efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.
Also Read: Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

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Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?
Tags: 19-Year-Old StudentBengaluru crime newsCollege Student MurderCollege Student Stabbedhome-hero-pos-8Mahesh PU CollegeStudent MurderStudent Stabbed to DeathYogesh

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Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?

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Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?
Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?
Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?
Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?
Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?

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