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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

A biker had a narrow escape after his motorcycle collided with a tipper truck on Bengaluru’s Kanakapura Main Road.

With accident, the rider suffered minor injuries. (Source:Screengrab)
With accident, the rider suffered minor injuries. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 23:54 IST

A biker had a narrow escape after his motorcycle collided with a tipper-truck on Bengaluru’s busy Kanakapura Main Road, triggering a sudden fire in the front portion of the truck. The crash caused panic among motorists as thick smoke rose from the vehicle and traffic was briefly disrupted on the busy stretch. The rider, identified as Dixit, a resident of Chunchaghatta, sustained minor injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Bike Collides With Tipper, Fire Breaks Out

According to the initial information, the motorcycle collided with the tipper truck, following which the front portion of the heavy vehicle suddenly caught fire. The impact also damaged the motorcycle’s petrol tank, causing fuel to leak. The leaking fuel raised concerns about the fire spreading, while smoke from the burning truck could be seen from a distance. Motorists and commuters in the area were briefly affected as the incident unfolded.

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Biker Sustains Minor Injuries

Despite the severity of the collision and the sudden blaze, Dixit managed to escape with minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The truck driver also reportedly escaped the accident with minor injuries. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the collision and are gathering further details about the incident.

Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

After receiving information about the fire, a fire tender was rushed to the location. Firefighters worked to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further. The fire was subsequently brought under control, while authorities worked to manage the traffic situation on Kanakapura Main Road. The incident once again highlighted the risks faced by motorists on busy city roads, particularly when collisions involving heavy vehicles result in fuel leakage and fire. Further details about the accident are awaited as the police investigation continues.
Also Read: Haven’t Paid Your Traffic Challan? Get Ready To Pay It In Electricity Bill-Supreme Court Suggests 10 Ways To Recover Pending Fines

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Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch
Tags: Bengaluru biker accidentBengaluru road accidentBengaluru tipper truck accidentBengaluru viral accidentbike collides with tipperbiker narrow escapehome-hero-pos-5Kanakapura Main Road accidentKanakapura Road firetipper truck catches fire

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Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

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Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

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Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch
Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch
Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch
Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch
Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

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