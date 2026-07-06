LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy Cannibal Holocaust crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Alexandra Eala
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

A group of bikers allegedly blocked an ambulance and performed dangerous stunts on a Bengaluru road, prompting widespread outrage and calls for strict action.

Bengaluru viral video shows bikers blocking an ambulance (Image: X)
Bengaluru viral video shows bikers blocking an ambulance (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 14:04 IST

A video has gone viral on social media showing an ambulance transporting a patient being held up by a bunch of bikers who were indulging in dangerous stunts while driving on a road in Bengaluru late Saturday night. The accident happened somewhere around 2:30 am, in the stretch that runs between Goraguntepalya and Yeshwanthpur, wherein reportedly five or six bikers rode in front of the ambulance even when its siren was going off.

Bengaluru stunt riders accused of blocking ambulance on busy road

The viral footage shows the bikers carrying out reckless stunts while moving in front of the ambulance. None of the pillion riders seen in the video were wearing helmets. The clip also captures the patient lying inside the ambulance as it struggles to move through the road.

This particular case has caused great outrage, with people wondering how it was that the emergency services were hampered even with the ambulance sirens blaring.

Bengaluru video causes outrage; calls for strong action

The video of this incident in Bengaluru went viral, with people from social media demanding swift action against the bikers. One person commented, “Brainless, nonsensical riders should be arrested punished and their vehicles also arrested for 15days after paying fines.”

Another commented, “nothing happens, i was hit by a car and cops didnt give cctv footage.” A third user said, “Kindly take action against these miscreants, we all know that such cheap illegal stunts would take someone’s life soon, we see a demonstration of it here!” Another post read, “No punishment because they are our brothers. Roads are for bike stunts also we don’t sleep at night.” The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless riding and road safety in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Pune-Mumbai Expressway Reopens After Hours Of Closure; Landslide Debris And Waterlogging Cleared   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral
Tags: bengaluruBengaluru stuntBengaluru viral videohome-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Man Kills Newlywed Wife With Girlfriend’s Help, Flees to Nepal: What Happened Next

Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services

Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

Matrimonial Scam: Fake ‘Millionaire’ Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Cheating Her of Rs 41 Lakh

LATEST NEWS

Cloudburst Hits Kwar Hydroelectric Project Site in Kishtwar: What Is Cloudburst, How It Occurs and Why Mountains Are Most at Risk?

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide

Can You Withdraw PF After Leaving Job Within One Year? Here’s What EPFO Rules Say

Why ‘Kala Hiran’ Filmmaker Amit Jani is Seeking Security? Salman Khan, ISI Connection With The Film Explained

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Begins: Here’s Who Must Update Bank Account Details Before July 7

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Gains Momentum, Crosses Rs 58-Crore Mark Worldwide

SMMFollows Review: I Was Tired of Bad SMM Panels, Then I Found This One

Hyderabad Uber Driver Quits Amazon Job; His 23600 Trips Story Is Winning Hearts

Why Is India Building Strategic Natural Gas Storage? Here’s How It Could Strengthen Energy Security During Emergencies

As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS