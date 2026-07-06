Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

A video has gone viral on social media showing an ambulance transporting a patient being held up by a bunch of bikers who were indulging in dangerous stunts while driving on a road in Bengaluru late Saturday night. The accident happened somewhere around 2:30 am, in the stretch that runs between Goraguntepalya and Yeshwanthpur, wherein reportedly five or six bikers rode in front of the ambulance even when its siren was going off.

Bengaluru stunt riders accused of blocking ambulance on busy road

The viral footage shows the bikers carrying out reckless stunts while moving in front of the ambulance. None of the pillion riders seen in the video were wearing helmets. The clip also captures the patient lying inside the ambulance as it struggles to move through the road.

This particular case has caused great outrage, with people wondering how it was that the emergency services were hampered even with the ambulance sirens blaring.

Bengaluru video causes outrage; calls for strong action

The video of this incident in Bengaluru went viral, with people from social media demanding swift action against the bikers. One person commented, “Brainless, nonsensical riders should be arrested punished and their vehicles also arrested for 15days after paying fines.”

Another commented, “nothing happens, i was hit by a car and cops didnt give cctv footage.” A third user said, “Kindly take action against these miscreants, we all know that such cheap illegal stunts would take someone’s life soon, we see a demonstration of it here!” Another post read, “No punishment because they are our brothers. Roads are for bike stunts also we don’t sleep at night.” The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless riding and road safety in Bengaluru.

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