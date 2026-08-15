Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

A WhatsApp voice message allegedly sent by a Bengaluru civil engineer to his mother shortly before his death has emerged as a key lead in the investigation into the deaths of a couple found inside their apartment earlier this week. Sumant Jain, who worked as a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer, had reportedly argued before the deaths. Police are now examining the message and other evidence to establish what happened inside their Bengaluru home.

Jain’s mother reportedly received the voice message at around 1.30 am on Thursday. According to police, Jain said he was arguing with Padmavathi after she allegedly told him, “This house is mine.” He reportedly then said he intended to end his life and asked his mother to take his provident fund money and belongings from the house.

Bengaluru probe examines message sent before couple’s deaths

As per reports, after receiving the message, Jain’s mother reportedly tried calling him but could not get through. She then alerted the landlord, following which the apartment was opened. Jain was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside the Bengaluru apartment.

Police said Jain allegedly assaulted Padmavathi and suffocated her with a pillow during their argument. However, investigators have not yet established how Padmavathi died. Her family later approached the police, alleging that Jain had killed her before taking his own life.

Bengaluru police yet to establish murder or suicide

The uncertainty surrounding Padmavathi’s death remains central to the Bengaluru investigation. According to reports, police said, “We are yet to ascertain if she also committed suicide or it was a murder. She was found lying dead while her husband was found hanging.”

Investigators are examining Jain’s WhatsApp voice message alongside other evidence to determine whether his account of the argument explains what happened before the deaths. The Bengaluru police are also looking into the sequence of events inside the apartment.

Bengaluru couple had been married four years, had no children

Reports say that Jain worked as a civil engineer at a firm in Nandini Layout, while Padmavathi was employed by a technology company in Whitefield. The couple had been married for four years and had no children. Padmavathi was originally from Dharwad district in Karnataka.

The matter is still being investigated by the police and they are trying to know the details of how both these individuals died. This recorded audio would have been helpful in finding out the sequence of events, but it is still unknown whether Padmavathi committed suicide or was killed before Jain did so.

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