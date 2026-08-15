LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

Bengaluru couple deaths: Police examine husband’s WhatsApp voice message as they probe whether his wife was murdered or died by suicide.

WhatsApp Message Offers Clue In Bengaluru Couple Deaths
WhatsApp Message Offers Clue In Bengaluru Couple Deaths

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 20:50 IST

A WhatsApp voice message allegedly sent by a Bengaluru civil engineer to his mother shortly before his death has emerged as a key lead in the investigation into the deaths of a couple found inside their apartment earlier this week. Sumant Jain, who worked as a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer, had reportedly argued before the deaths. Police are now examining the message and other evidence to establish what happened inside their Bengaluru home.

Jain’s mother reportedly received the voice message at around 1.30 am on Thursday. According to police, Jain said he was arguing with Padmavathi after she allegedly told him, “This house is mine.” He reportedly then said he intended to end his life and asked his mother to take his provident fund money and belongings from the house.

You Might Be Interested In

Bengaluru probe examines message sent before couple’s deaths

As per reports, after receiving the message, Jain’s mother reportedly tried calling him but could not get through. She then alerted the landlord, following which the apartment was opened. Jain was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside the Bengaluru apartment.

Police said Jain allegedly assaulted Padmavathi and suffocated her with a pillow during their argument. However, investigators have not yet established how Padmavathi died. Her family later approached the police, alleging that Jain had killed her before taking his own life.

Bengaluru police yet to establish murder or suicide

The uncertainty surrounding Padmavathi’s death remains central to the Bengaluru investigation. According to reports, police said, “We are yet to ascertain if she also committed suicide or it was a murder. She was found lying dead while her husband was found hanging.”

Investigators are examining Jain’s WhatsApp voice message alongside other evidence to determine whether his account of the argument explains what happened before the deaths. The Bengaluru police are also looking into the sequence of events inside the apartment.

Bengaluru couple had been married four years, had no children

Reports say that Jain worked as a civil engineer at a firm in Nandini Layout, while Padmavathi was employed by a technology company in Whitefield. The couple had been married for four years and had no children. Padmavathi was originally from Dharwad district in Karnataka.

The matter is still being investigated by the police and they are trying to know the details of how both these individuals died. This recorded audio would have been helpful in finding out the sequence of events, but it is still unknown whether Padmavathi committed suicide or was killed before Jain did so.

Also Read: Odisha Woman Killed After Learning Lover Was Married Twice? Body Found Buried In Andhra Pradesh    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging
Tags: Bengaluru newshome-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Scorpio Carrying Passengers Plunges Into Chenab In Kishtwar; 5 Bodies Recovered

Odisha Woman Killed After Learning Lover Was Married Twice? Body Found Buried In Andhra Pradesh

Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe

Playing With a Cobra Turns Costly for Siwan Man After Venomous Snake Bites Him

Worms, Frogs And Lizards In Food: UP Students Protest Poor Mess Hygiene; DM Assures Action

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report

Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details

IND vs SL: KL Rahul’s Injury Update Revealed After Retiring Hurt Against Sri Lanka on Day 1

BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report

AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More

Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred

IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1

Harmanpreet Singh Brace Powers India To 3-1 Win Over Wales In Hockey World Cup 2026 Opener

Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging
Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging
Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging
Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Argument; Wife Murder Suspected As Husband Found Hanging

QUICK LINKS