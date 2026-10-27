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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees

Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees

A Bengaluru civil court ordered Moerheim Roses and Trading India to pay ₹2.75 lakh in unpaid legal fees with 9% interest, but ruled its four directors were not personally liable.

Bengaluru Court Orders (Image: X)
Bengaluru Court Orders (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 14:02 IST

A civil court has ordered a Dutch floriculture company’s Indian arm to pay its lawyers ₹2.75 lakh with interest, but refused to make its four directors pay from their own pockets.

A Bill That Stayed Open For Years

It began in January 2017 with a legal problem and a phone call. Moerheim Roses and Trading India Private Limited, the Indian arm of a Dutch floriculture company, needed help in a petition before the Karnataka High Court. According to the law firm, the company came to Bengaluru’s Krishnamurthy & Co., known as K Law, through Delhi based law firm Anand & Anand.

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K Law got to work. It filed objections, moved an application to vacate an interim stay and engaged senior counsel to argue for the company. When the work was done, the firm raised invoices totalling ₹6.10 lakh. The company paid ₹3.35 lakh. The remaining ₹2.75 lakh was never cleared.

Reminders, A Notice And A Paper Trail

According to the firm, repeated reminders and a legal notice brought no payment. K Law then turned to email correspondence from 2021 and 2022, which it said showed the company had accepted the dues and even proposed ways to pay.

In November 2023, nearly seven years after the work began, the firm filed a suit in a Bengaluru civil court. It asked for the unpaid amount with interest at 24 percent a year.

An Empty Defence Table

The company and its directors did not appear in court even after summons were served. The case therefore proceeded ex parte, meaning without the defendants being heard.

The court still examined the evidence. It found that the invoices, payment records and proof of appearances before the Karnataka High Court established that the money was owed.

The Verdict Of October 3

In a judgment delivered on October 3, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Shirin Javeed Ansari allowed the suit and directed the company to pay the ₹2.75 lakh. The court awarded interest at 9 percent a year from the date the suit was filed until the money is paid, along with litigation costs.

K Law’s demand for 24 percent interest was turned down. The court said there was no evidence of any agreement fixing that rate.

Why The Directors Were Spared

The more closely watched part of the ruling concerned the company’s four directors, who had also been named in the suit. The court declined to make them personally responsible. It observed that being a director does not, by itself, make a person personally liable for every contractual or commercial obligation of the company.

K Law had argued that the directors ran the company’s day to day affairs. The court said that claim alone cannot amount to an independent promise to pay the company’s debt. Without evidence of a separate contractual undertaking or a guarantee, it held, the directors could not be pulled into the dues.

What Comes Next

For the law firm, the order is a win on the money, but a partial one, as it is left with a claim against the company alone. Whether the company pays, or whether K Law has to take further steps to recover the amount, remains to be seen. The ruling will also be noted by lawyers and professionals who work with companies, as it is a reminder that a director’s name on the papers does not automatically put personal wealth on the line. The ruling also leaves open whether either side will challenge it in a higher court.

Also Read: 13-Year-Old Girl Taken To Barrackpore Hotel By Female Friend, Gang-Rape And Forced I-Pill Intake Reported

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Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees

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Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees

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Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees
Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees
Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees
Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees
Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees

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