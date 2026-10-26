Bengaluru Court Slaps BTV News With Rs 1 Lakh Damages Over Karnataka Bank Reports, Orders Public Apology

A Bengaluru Court has ordered Kannada news channel BTV News to pay Rs1 lakh in damages to Karnataka Bank Limited for broadcasting allegedly defamatory claims about the bank after its Managing Director and CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, resigned in June 2025. The court also directed the channel to broadcast an apology and permanently restrained it from publishing defamatory statements about the bank and its officials in connection with the dispute. In its October 1 judgment, the court said the channel aired allegations without verifying them through credible sources.

Bengaluru Court pulls up BTV News over journalistic conduct

Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge RY Shashidhara held that the channel had failed to follow the Press Council of India’s journalistic standards.

“The defendant has not followed norms of journalistic conduct issued by press council of India. The defendant has not followed principles and ethics while publishing statement against plaintiff bank,” the court observed.

Defamation lawsuit was instituted by Karnataka Bank on June 30, 2025, demanding Rs1 lakh damages, a public apology, and a permanent injunction from the defendant against further defamation. BTV News failed to make an appearance after being summoned, and the case went ex parte.

Court hearing at Bengaluru following resignation of CEO

The matter ensued after the resignation of Sarma on June 29, 2025, citing personal reasons and his decision to move to Mumbai.

It was stated by the bank that after an audit for the financial year 2024-25 it was revealed that Sarma incurred expenses of Rs1.16 crore on consultants and other revenue items beyond his delegated authority. The board of directors reviewed the report and proposed that the amount be recovered. The matter was informed to the National Stock Exchange on May 14, 2025.

Bengaluru Court notes allegations about deposits and financial stability

It was alleged that BTV News broadcasted shocking allegations about the bank’s financial stability, the internal working of the bank and the security of customer deposits without verifying the facts regarding the resignation of Sarma. It was reported that BTV News warned that people may lose their deposits and told depositors to take precautions while creating new accounts. It is also said to have raised suspicions about financial mismanagement and differences among the directors of the bank.

Karnataka Bank informed the court that it had caused panic among the shareholders and depositors of the bank resulting in directors receiving many inquiries from them. Karnataka Bank also claimed that due to the broadcasts, the value of its shares fell from Rs 207 on June 26, 2025.

Bengaluru Court uses bank documents to award damages

The court considered the evidence presented by the bank’s Chief Business Officer Chandrashekar, financial statements of the bank, resignation letter of Sarma, photographs of the broadcasts and a compact disc containing the same.

The conclusion was that there were defamatory statements made by BTV News without verifying information with the management of the bank, which had hurt the reputation and interest of the bank. Consequently, the court ruled in favor of the case with cost, with the imposition of Rs 1 lakh fine, along with broadcasting an apology and stopping any defamatory statements regarding the bank or its officials.

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