Bengaluru Horror: Toddlers Allegedly Put in Washing Machine, Locked in Bathrooms, Threatened in Daycare Centre

Bengaluru Police have registered a case against five women who were employed at a daycare centre. It was operating at a campus of an IT company located in Brookefield, Bengaluru. The case was registered after receiving allegations that toddlers in their care were physically abused.

The accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Sindhu, Bhavani and Bindu. According to the police, the employees, who were working at the IT campus, were using childcare facilities so that they could leave their young children during office hours.

Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Viral Videos Spark Investigation

The alleged incidents came to light after videos, said to show the abuse, began circulating on WhatsApp. The footage was later reported to the Child Helpline, which has prompted police to take immediate action.

According to the investigators, the videos appear to show toddlers, believed to be between two and three years old, crying while caregivers allegedly threatened or physically mistreated them for crying or creating a disturbance.

Serious Allegations Under Investigation

The complaint includes several disturbing claims. It alleges that children were placed inside a front-loading washing machine, made to sit on a western-style toilet, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, locked inside bathrooms and threatened into remaining silent. Police have stressed that these allegations are still under investigation, and the authenticity of the videos is being verified.

Bengaluru Daycare: Police Continue Probe

HAL police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. According to the o fficials, the accused are currently being questioned. Investigators are also trying to determine when the alleged incidents took place and whether any additional children may have been subjected to similar treatment.