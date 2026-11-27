In a tragic incident reported from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, one-and-a-half-year-old boy was mowed down by a water tanker while he was playing in Shampura under the limits of DJ Halli police station in the city. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj. He was the son of Nepal-origin couple Amar Singh and Amrita. The couple have been residing in Shampura for the last 10 years. The incident reportedly took place around 12.30 pm when the child was playing near his residence and the water tanker ran over him.

The child walked out onto the roadside as he was playing and was knocked down by the water tanker, said police.

Tension gripped the locality with residents gathering at the spot following the child’s death. An the situation became tensed, a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoon was deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

The police have seized the water tanker while its driver reportedly fled the spot immediately after the accident. Police say efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver.