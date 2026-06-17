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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalised after a neighbour’s Rottweiler allegedly attacked him while he was cycling near his home in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura.

Pet Rottweiler attacks a young boy in Bengaluru (IMAGE: X)
Pet Rottweiler attacks a young boy in Bengaluru (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 19:01 IST

BENGALURU VIRAL VIDEO: A 12-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a neighbour’s Rottweiler attacked him while he was riding his bike near his home in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru. The police have now filed a case against the dog’s owner and their family. It happened on June 13, a little after 2:30 in the afternoon. The boy, whose father is Vipin, was out cycling on the street when the Rottweiler, owned by their neighbour Shyam, suddenly bolted out of its gate and bit him on the hip. The boy’s cries brought people running. A few neighbours rushed over and managed to pull him away from the dog. He was quickly taken to the hospital.

12-year-old boy attacked and bitten by a pet Rottweiler

Tensions flared right after. Vipin confronted Shyam’s family, demanding to know how the dog got out. Shyam’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, refused to take the blame and insisted the boy had provoked the dog. The argument just kept getting worse until Vipin went to the police.

Now, the Mahadevapura Police have booked Shyam and his family for negligence and criminal intimidation. No one’s been arrested yet. The investigation’s still open.

Previous similar incident in Bengaluru 

In February, a Rottweiler mauling 31-year-old techie Shalini Dubey when out on her daily morning walk in HSR Layout had required over 80 stitches and an eight-hour surgery; the dog’s owner Amaresh Reddy was booked under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

In December, a landlord and his son in Subramanyapura were booked for allegedly setting upon two men a pet pit bull.

Karnataka had reported a total of 2.81 lakh cases of dog bites during the first seven months of last year, up by 37 per cent year-on-year, Bengaluru Urban district among those most affected.

In March 2024, the government had issued a circular to ban breeding and selling of 23 “ferocious” breeds, including Rottweilers, but it was quashed by the Karnataka High Court, calling it improperly consulted upon. But the court did not proclaim that those dogs were to be released unchained because they are harmless; on the contrary, it made owners responsible for any injuries, no matter what breed the dogs may belong to.

ALSO READ: From ‘Melodi’ Jokes to Macron’s Trump Remarks: Most Unfiltered, Viral Moments From G7 Summit 

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Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura
Tags: bengalurulatest viral videorottweiler attack indiarottweiler dog attack

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Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura

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Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura
Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura
Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura
Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura

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