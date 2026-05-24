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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws

Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws

Bengaluru Horror: A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru after sharing her mobile phone password with her younger sister shortly before her death. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of mental and physical harassment linked to dowry demands.

Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws (Via X)
Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 11:49 IST

Bengaluru Horror: A 26-year-old woman from Bengaluru died by suicide after reportedly sharing her mobile phone password with her younger sister shortly before her death. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to prolonged mental and physical harassment, raising fresh concerns over alleged dowry-related abuse and domestic violence. The incident comes at a time when another suspected dowry harassment case, involving the death of newlywed Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, remains under investigation.

Family Accuses Husband And In-Laws Of Harassment

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, Lakshmi Priya married Rajesh Aradhya on May 11, 2023, in Mysuru. Rajesh Aradhya is a police constable posted at the HAL Police Station in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area.

The complainant alleged that after the marriage, Lakshmi Priya was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband, Rajesh Aradhya, along with her father-in-law Palaksharadhya and mother-in-law Bhagyamma.

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Family members claim the alleged abuse continued throughout the marriage, causing severe emotional distress to the young woman.

Lakshmi Priya Had Recently Given Birth To A Child

Police officials stated that Lakshmi Priya later became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl. Following the delivery, she stayed at her parental home for nearly 6 months.

Moreover, while the exact circumstances leading up to her death are still under investigation, family members have maintained that she was facing persistent harassment from her husband and his family.

Phone Password Shared With Sister Before Death

As per the complaint, on May 22 at approximately 2:31 PM, Lakshmi Priya allegedly sent her mobile phone password to her younger sister, Jayashree, through WhatsApp.

Family members immediately tried contacting her. However, their calls reportedly went unanswered. Later, Rajesh Aradhya informed the family that Lakshmi Priya had died. The message sent shortly before her death has become an important part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Register Case Under BNS And Dowry Prohibition Act

Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case against the husband and his parents under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Investigators are examining the allegations and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Further investigation is currently underway.

Similar Dowry Harassment Case Reported In Ballari

The Bengaluru case comes days after another alleged dowry harassment-related suicide was reported from Karnataka’s Ballari district. A 24-year-old woman, identified as Aishwarya, allegedly died by suicide on May 17 by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ residence in Kampli town.

According to police, she had returned to her parental home on May 14 after allegedly facing mental torture from her husband.

Death Note Alleges Mental Torture And Dowry Harassment

Police said Aishwarya left behind a death note in which she accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment and dowry-related abuse. Following the incident, her husband, Pradeep Kumar, a veterinarian employed in the Animal Husbandry Department, was taken into custody.

Authorities said the couple had a love marriage and had been married for more than one and a half years. The allegations mentioned in the death note are currently being investigated as part of the case.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat

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Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws
Tags: Bengaluru police constable wife deathBengaluru woman suicide caseBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dowry caseDowry abuse allegations in-lawsDowry harassment case KarnatakaKarnataka domestic violence caseLakshmi Priya suicide news

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Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws

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Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws
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