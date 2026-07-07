Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Bee hotels crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

Bengaluru Police arrested a couple after an investigation into their 11-month-old daughter's death revealed alleged murder instead of an accidental fall. Here's all you need to know.

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 10:28 IST

In a rare incident, Bengaluru Police have arrested the parents of an 11-month-old girl after conducting an investigation revealing that her death was allegedly the result of a violent assault rather than an accidental fall from a bed.
 
The bizarre incident took place on June 9 in Kitaganur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Police Station in East Bengaluru. Initially, the parents showed it as an accident; the child’s father, Shekeappa, told police that the baby had fallen from a bed while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, was breastfeeding. Thereafter, the infant was taken to East Point Hospital, where doctors declared her dead based on the complaint; police registered an unnatural death case. 
 

Bengaluru Infant Murder Case: Post-Mortem Raised Serious Questions

The investigation took a huge turn when the post-mortem report, which was received on June 22, revealed multiple injuries across the baby’s body. According to doctors, injuries were found on the baby’s face, chest, legs and private parts. Then the report concluded that the children died from excessive internal bleeding and breathing complications caused by severe internal trauma. 
 
Investigators also found that the bed mentioned by the parents was only about two feet high, making it highly unlikely that a fall from that height could have caused such extensive injuries.
 

Bengaluru Horror: Fight Between Couple Led to Alleged Assault

Police investigation later revealed that the couple argued on the day of the incident when Shekeappa returned home for lunch. During the argument, the baby started crying, and the investigators allege that Vijayalakshmi kicked the child. Police further claimed that the angry Shekeappa then picked up the infant and threw her forcefully onto the ground, causing fatal injuries to her. 
 
Witnesses told investigators that the couple frequently quarrelled. Police said that some witnesses alleged that Vijayalakshmi had an extramarital relationship with a neighbour and was not affectionate towards the child. However, these facts are part of the investigation and have not been established in court. 
 

Murder Case Registered

Based on medical evidence, witness statements and other findings, Avalahalli Police have registered a murder case against both parents under Section 103(1) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation into the case is continuing.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident
Tags: Avalahalli PoliceBengaluru infant murder caseBengaluru policeinfant death investigationKitaganur village

RELATED News

How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

Caught On Camera: UP Police Officer Found Stealing Rs 20,000 From Truck Driver

Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat

Snakebite Victim Carried In Doli Across Four Hills In Andhra’s Polavaram As Ambulance Fails To Reach Remote Village

LATEST NEWS

Bee Hotels Aren’t Just for Bees. What Scientists Found After Three Years Experiment May Surprise You

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Microsoft Cuts 4,800 Jobs, Xbox Hit Hardest: Company Says AI Isn’t Replacing Employees

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts’ World Cup Dream

Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch

Lonavala Travel Alert: Pune Bans Waterfalls, Dams Till July 31; Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain; Check Full Guidelines

Roberto Martinez Steps Down as Portugal Head Coach After Bitter FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Following 1-0 Loss To Spain In Round Of 16

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident
Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident
Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident
Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

QUICK LINKS