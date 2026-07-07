Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

In a rare incident, Bengaluru Police have arrested the parents of an 11-month-old girl after conducting an investigation revealing that her death was allegedly the result of a violent assault rather than an accidental fall from a bed.

The bizarre incident took place on June 9 in Kitaganur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Police Station in East Bengaluru. Initially, the parents showed it as an accident; the child’s father, Shekeappa, told police that the baby had fallen from a bed while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, was breastfeeding. Thereafter, the infant was taken to East Point Hospital, where doctors declared her dead based on the complaint; police registered an unnatural death case.

Bengaluru Infant Murder Case: Post-Mortem Raised Serious Questions

The investigation took a huge turn when the post-mortem report, which was received on June 22, revealed multiple injuries across the baby’s body. According to doctors, injuries were found on the baby’s face, chest, legs and private parts. Then the report concluded that the children died from excessive internal bleeding and breathing complications caused by severe internal trauma.

Investigators also found that the bed mentioned by the parents was only about two feet high, making it highly unlikely that a fall from that height could have caused such extensive injuries.

Bengaluru Horror: Fight Between Couple Led to Alleged Assault

Police investigation later revealed that the couple argued on the day of the incident when Shekeappa returned home for lunch. During the argument, the baby started crying, and the investigators allege that Vijayalakshmi kicked the child. Police further claimed that the angry Shekeappa then picked up the infant and threw her forcefully onto the ground, causing fatal injuries to her.

Witnesses told investigators that the couple frequently quarrelled. Police said that some witnesses alleged that Vijayalakshmi had an extramarital relationship with a neighbour and was not affectionate towards the child. However, these facts are part of the investigation and have not been established in court.

Murder Case Registered