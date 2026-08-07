Bengaluru Jewellery Store Owner Fights Back Robbers; Foils Robbery in Heroic Manner: Watch Video

An armed robbery attempt failed in a jewellery shop located at Dobbespet in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, on Thursday afternoon. Two armed men walked into the jewellery shop pretending to be buyers and attempted to loot gold ornaments. The incident took place at around 2.24 pm at Prem Shiva Jewellers. According to the CCTV footage, the two suspects entered the shop after arriving in a Mahindra Bolero.

Kunnaram, the owner of the shop, was having lunch when the duo entered with a gun in hand. They tried to smash the glass cabinets of the jewellery.

Shop Owner Fights Back, Robbers Open Fire

Caught off guard, the shop owner resisted. Reports said that he threw the objects kept there in order to stop the robbery attempt. The act triggered the robbers to become panicked. They fired two shots while fleeing from the scene of the crime. While one bullet hit the leg of the shop owner, the other one hit the wall.

Despite such huge blows, Kunnaram somehow succeeded in stopping the robbers from stealing anything from the shop. However, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors later said he was out of danger.

Police Launch Hunt For Armed Suspects

Gunfire created panic amongst shopkeepers and people living around there. The police squad rushed to the jewellery store. Chandrakanth, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, along with other police personnel from Dobbespet police, arrived at the scene. Forensic and K-9 squads were also part of the investigation team.

“The miscreants failed to make off with any valuables because of the swift resistance of the shop owner. We’ve gathered CCTV footage from the store as well as surrounding routes, and special teams have been formed to track down the Bolero and apprehend the suspects,” Chandrakanth said.

Police are now examining the CCTV footage of the store and the road areas to trace the culprits and their getaway car. It has been reported that the culprits had moved towards Doddaballapur.