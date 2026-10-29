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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?

Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?

The case took a new turn after the woman filed a separate rape complaint against one of the men.

Bengaluru police rescued two software professionals allegedly kidnapped for ransom from Marathahalli within six hours and arrested 11 people, including a woman.
Bengaluru police rescued two software professionals allegedly kidnapped for ransom from Marathahalli within six hours and arrested 11 people, including a woman.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 19:24 IST

Two software professionals were allegedly kidnapped for ransom from Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of 11 people, including a 21-year-old woman. The two men, both natives of Andhra Pradesh, were rescued within six hours of the complaint being registered. However, the case took another turn after the arrested woman filed a separate complaint accusing one of the men of rape.

Two Software Professionals Allegedly Kidnapped for Money

According to police, B Mahendra, 23, who works at a software company, and his roommate Tarun, also 23, were allegedly kidnapped between 2.50 am and 6 am on Wednesday. Mahendra’s father, B Ramana, approached the Marathahalli police on the same day and reported that his son had been kidnapped. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Using investigative techniques, officers tracked down the suspects and rescued both men within six hours of the complaint being registered.

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11 Arrested, Including a Woman

Police arrested 11 people in connection with the alleged kidnapping. The accused include a 21-year-old woman and 10 men aged between 20 and 31. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to conspiring to kidnap the two software professionals for money, police said. The investigation is ongoing as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and the role of each accused.

Woman Files Separate Rape Complaint

The case took a fresh turn after the 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with the kidnapping lodged a separate complaint alleging that Mahendra had raped her between 1.30 am and 4 am on October 24. Based on her complaint, Marathahalli police registered a separate case. According to a police press release, Mahendra and Tarun were arrested following questioning in connection with the new case. The allegations in the separate complaint are under investigation, and the claims have not been established in court. The police are now investigating both cases, including the alleged kidnapping for ransom and the rape allegation, as part of separate proceedings.
Also Read: Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks In Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

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Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?
Tags: 11 arrested in BengaluruBengaluru crime newsBengaluru kidnapping caseBengaluru software professionals kidnappedhome-hero-pos-1kidnapping for ransom BengaluruMarathahalli kidnapping

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Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?

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Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?
Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?
Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?
Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?
Bengaluru Kidnapping Twist: 2 Men Rescued In 6-Hrs Operation, 11 Arrested Including A Woman, Rape Case Adds Twist As Victims Face Action – What Happened?

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